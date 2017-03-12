GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Joe Passion’s tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

81 year old Jerry Lee Lewis, aka “The Killer”, has enjoyed a 7 decade career as a flamboyant, pedal to the metal piano player in both rock’n’roll and country music. From “Great Balls of Fire” to “Rockin’ My Life Away” in rock’n’roll and country hits from“Another Place, Another Time” to “Would You Take Another Chance on Me”, he has had some 30 Top Ten hits and sold millions of records. But his greatest success by far has been on the concert circuit, where he still “packs’em in”.

There is a lot more to Toronto based actor, singer, musician Joe Passion than his “piano pounding” reputation might indicate. He is a brilliant entertainer, with a magnetic personality. And as talent buyers from Amsterdam to Branson are quick to point out; “the guy puts on one Helluva show!”

As a boy, Joe taught himself to play guitar and piano. But hearing “Great Balls Of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis was, in his own words, “a huge, life-changing experience”. The piano became his instrument of choice and he soon built a reputation as an entertainer who could fill a room and leave a crowd yelling for more.

Joe’s flamboyant piano playing style owes as much to his love of acting as it does to Jerry Lee’s influence.

Like a good stage play, his show is designed to get people laughing, clapping and singing along. And it works very well. Joe says “poundin’, kickin’ and bustin’ up a piano gives a rock’n’roll show some drama”. No kidding!

No sleepy cocktail lounge performer, when Joe Passion is on stage, there’s always a “whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on”. Included in the show are “Great Balls Of Fire”, “Breathless”, “Wild One”, “High School Confidential”, “Whole Lotta Shakin” and many more.

He appears at The Piña Colada in Guayabitos on March 22, The Luna Lounge in Bucerias on March 23 and at El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho on the 25.

