Grand Pub Quiz to fundraise for new playground

The Grand Pub Quiz for charity returns to Puerto Vallarta. Bring your friends and enjoy a friendly pub quiz. Join us as we will move from week to week to different bars! There is over $25000 pesos in prizes from generous sponsors all over Puerto Vallarta! Donation fee is $300 pesos per person, of which 100% will go towards building a new playground for the children of Colonia Vista Hermosa. We are fortunate to be working with DIF, the Jay Sadler Project and the American Legion on this worthy project.

Grand Pub Quiz Schedule

Week 1 – Murphy’s Irish Pub – Wednesday January 4th

Week 2 – Twisted Palms and Escondida Sports Bar – Wednesday January 11th*

Week 3 – Las Adelitas – Thursday January 19th

Week 4 – Beach Bar – Wednesday January 25th

Week 5 – Murphy’s Irish Pub – Wednesday February 1st

Each bar will give a free welcome drink to each participating customer (Mexican beer, well drink, or house wine). *On week two half of the group in one bar and half in the other – This will be organized the week previous at Murphy’s.