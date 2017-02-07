Glenn Close: A Great Living Actress

Glenn Close was born on March 19, 1947, in Greenwich, Connecticut, into an upper class family with a long history in the northeastern United States. Her parents, Dr. William Close and Bettine Moore Close, were both born into elite social circles.

They did not raise Glenn and her siblings in that world, although, during her childhood, Glenn lived with her parents in a stone cottage on her grandfa-ther’s estate in Greenwich. Glenn is quoted as saying “my parents were real black sheep in Greenwich.” Glenn’s grandpa-rents founded Round Hill Country Club, but Glenn and her immediate family, never participated in that kind of a lifestyle.

In 1954, Glenn’s parents joined Moral Rearmament (MRA), a cult-like group that sent its members out into the world to convert people to its brand of spirituality. When Glenn was thirteen, her parents moved the family to the Belgian Congo to spread the word and her father also operated a clinic there. Glenn’s early years were split between Africa and boarding schools in Switzerland.

She later attended the prep school Rosemary Hall back in Greenwich before joining the MRA associated singing group “Up with People”, who she toured with throughout Europe and the United States for four years.

Glenn eventually broke away from the group at the age of 22 in order to go to the College of William and Mary, where she had a double major in drama and anthropology. After college, Glenn moved to New York City where she and good friend Meryl Streep, joined the Phoenix Theatre Company. The two were relentless in auditioning for everything they could.

Eventually Glenn was given a call-back and hired for one season to do three plays at the Helen Hayes. She continued to appear in many Broadway and Off-Broad-ways in the 1970s and early 1980s.

The 1980s would be Glenn’s most successful decade in Hollywood. She made her big screen debut in “The World According to Garp” (1982) which earned Glenn her first Oscar nomination. She played Robin Williams’ mother, despite being just four years older than him.

The following year she played Sarah Cooper in “The Big Chill” (1983), a role specifically written for Glenn by the director. The movie received good reviews and was a financial success. Close became only the third actor to receive a Tony, Emmy, and Oscar nomination all in the same calendar year. Glenn was given a part in Robert Redford’s baseball drama “The Natural” (1984), even though it was a small role, she earned a third consecutive Oscar nomination.

In 1987 Glenn then landed the role of her career when she played the disturbed book editor (and bunny boiler) Alex Forrest in “Fatal Attraction”, opposite Michael Douglas. The role really shot Glenn into stardom. The movie was a box-office success and the highest-grossing film worldwide of that year. She would also receive her fourth Oscar nomination for the role.

In 1988 Glenn played a scheming aristocrat in Dangerous Liaisons. Glenn earned rave reviews for her performance and again was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.In 1990, Glenn played the role of Sunny von Bülow opposite Jeremy Irons in “Reversal of Fortune” to critical acclaim. The film was controversial since it dealt with the Claus von Bülow murder trial, while the real Sunny von Bülow was still in a vegetative state. Sunny’s children also publicly criticized the movie.

Glenn then would star in one of her most memorable roles as the sinister Cruella de Vil in the Disney hit “101 Dalmatians” (1996). Her performance was universally praised and earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a comedy. The film was a commercial success, earning $320US million in theaters. Glenn would then be in another box office hit with “Air Force One” (1997), playing the trustworthy vice president opposite Harrison Ford as president.In 2007, Glenn switched gears to the small screen and started a five year run on the TV series “Damages” on the new network FX.

She played a no nonsense lawyer and the role won her and the show many Emmys. The show would bring toge-ther Hollywood “A-listers” like Ted Danson, William Hurt, Marcia Gay Harden, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, John Goodman and Ryan Phillippe.

Since the end of the TV series, Glenn has pursued independent films as opposed to big Hollywood studio films. She is at a point in her career, where she definitely can pick and choose what she wants to work in and when she wants to work. We look forward for what she will bring us next.