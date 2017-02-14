Giving up the What Ifs

Don’t get bogged down by indecision and what if’s. Do you realize how many stressful crisis moments one can accumulate in a lifetime that never happen? This is something unfortunately that we all do. I am famous for going down the ‘what if’ road sometimes taking it to the extreme.

You know that road I am taking about – the What if I get in a car accident while running errands before I have to catch a flight later in the day. What if it snows on Christmas day making the roads undrivable and no one can make the celebration.

What if I go into labor and there is a traffic jam… you get the point; it is ridiculous the amount of energy one can exert on something that has a very likely possibility of never happening.

This, my friends, can be exhausting! What if we decided to live in the here and the now? How would that feel? What if we decided to live a life based on concrete facts? What if we enjoyed the moment-to-moment savoring all the small things instead of jumping to all these crazy presumptions?

Living in the present moment is a great way guarantee a happy life. We would skip around, all light and fresh not having the unknown burdens weighing us down. When we do let our guard down, worry can darken the brightest day. When we are weightless, the colors are so bright and vivid full of twinkling colors and fairy dust. Perhaps this is something to ponder.

Maybe I am on to something? Why don’t we all kick this ridiculous habit of living the non-truth moments, to the curb? Well, it is a new year and a chance for all of us to reinvent ourselves into our better selves. Let’s shout from the highest mountain we are going to live in the here and now and have a new lease on life.

To take further action on this, we could wear an elastic band on our wrist, and the next time we take a stroll down ‘What If Lane’ we could give ourselves a quick swift snap to bring ourselves back into the reality of living in the moment. At that moment stop, give thanks for all the real blessing in your life.

Smile and let the feeling of being happy drift over your body and reroot yourself into a place of strength and confidence. Carry on with your beautiful day, all light and airy. Let the drama go, take it one day at a time, enjoying every beautiful moment. Homework: When you feel yourself feeling overwhelmed, ask this simplest question.

Is this the real deal or am I living in the land of presuming? It is one or the other. Simple, cut and dry ‘eazie peezie’. You got this! Cheers to living your Happiest Life. YOU DESERVE IT!