When Girls Rule the Radio, Starring Amberley Beatty

From the 50s through the 80s and beyond, the radio airwaves were filled with the sound of female recording stars from Connie Francis, Brenda Lee and Patsy Cline to Madonna, Bonnie Tyler, The Bangles, and country music stars like Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson and Carrie Underwood.

The wave of “girl singers” also included many vocal groups, like The Platters, The Teddy Bears, The Ronettes and The Crystals, that featured female lead singers.

During that “golden age of radio”, girls truly ruled the radio. “When Girls Rule The Radio” pays tribute to the most popular female entertainers of that era.

Gifted Canadian tribute artist Amberley Beatty is no stranger to vintage music, as anyone who has enjoyed her Connie Francis, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, or “Country Greats” shows will tell you. So it should be no surprise that an all-girl, multi-artist tribute show might be on her radar.

“The real reason I created this show, says Ms. Beatty, is that when I was a kid, my mom had one of those K-Tel “30 Top Hits” albums she played all the time. I grew to love those songs and before long I knew all the lyrics by heart.

When I hear them now, it takes me back to those carefree days. I enjoy singing them so much I added a bunch of newer songs and built a tribute show with them”.

These days, Amberley regularly travels from her home in Elmira, Ontario, to perform her popular tribute shows throughout Canada, the US and Mexico.

She enjoys having fun with the audience during her shows and afterwards at “meet and greet” sessions, autographing CDs and getting to know the people who inevitably become her fans.

Songs featured in When Girls Ruled The Radio include “Lipstick On Your Collar”, “Who’s Sorry Now”, “Sweet Nothings”, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, “Material Girl”, “Crazy”, “She’s Got You” and dozens more of those great radio hits everyone knows. “When Girls Rule The Radio” comes to The Luna Lounge in Bucerias on Sunday, February 12th. On Monday, February 13th, by popular demand, Amberley’s “Legendary Patsy Cline” show returns to The Luna Lounge and to The Pina Colada in Guyabitos on Wednesday, February 15th.

More details are available at www.lunaloungebucerias.com and elsewhere in this publication.

