Gilda Radner: Talented Comedienne

Gilda Radner was born on June 28, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother was a legal secretary and her father, a businessman. The family was fairly well off and Gilda grew up with a nanny named “Dibby”, as her closest friend. Gilda’s most famous on stage character, would be “Emily Litella”, and was based on her nanny.

Gilda went to a Detroit private school all through high school. Gilda was very close to her father, who operated the Seville Hotel. Many nightclub performers and actors stayed at the hotel while performing in Detroit. Her father took her on many trips to New York City, to see Broadway shows, which Gilda was fascinated with. Unfortunately, when Gilda was twelve years old, her father developed an inoperable brain tumor and passed away shortly after his diagnosis.

During her childhood and young adulthood, Gilda battled numerous eating disorders. She’s quoted as saying, “I coped with stress, by having every possible eating disorder from the time I was nine years old. I have weighed as much as 160 pounds and as little as 93. When I was a kid, I overate constantly. My weight distressed my mother and she took me to a doctor who put me on Dexedrine diet pills when I was ten years old.”

Gilda graduated from her private school and enrolled at the University of Michigan in 1964. But she dropped out in her senior year of University, to follow her boyfriend, a Canadian sculptor to Toronto. It was there that Gilda got her feet wet on stage. She made her professional acting debut in the 1972 production of “Godspell” with future stars Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Shaffer. Afterward, Gilda joined “The Second City” comedy troupe in Toronto.

Her time in this comedy troupe in Toronto, would lead to her becoming part of the original cast of the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players”, on the first season of Saturday Night Live in 1975. Gilda was actually the first performer cast for the new late night comedy show. Other notables on that first season of SNL were Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, and Chevy Chase.

Gilda would be on the hit show for five seasons, showcasing characters that she created, such as the obnoxious personal advice expert “Roseanne Roseannadanna” and “Baba Wawa”, a parody of Barbara Walters. Gilda would go on to win an Emmy Award in 1978 for her work on SNL. She battled bulimia while on the show and she also had a relationship with SNL cast mate Bill Murray, which was kept under wraps originally, but ended badly.

Gilda was quickly recognized as a comedic genius, and began to be compared to a young Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett. In 1979, NBC President Fred Silverman, even offered Gilda her own primetime variety show, but she turned it down, because of her fear of carrying the weight of a primetime show on her own. In the fall of 1980, all the original SNL cast members left the show, as producers wanted to bring in new blood… but this drastic cast change was disastrous to ratings and it took years for SNL to recover.

Gilda then turned her sights on Hollywood and the big screen. It was during this time, that she would meet the love of her life. Gilda met actor Gene Wilder on the set of the film “Hanky Panky” (1982). She described their first meeting as “love at first sight”. Gilda was unable to resist her attraction to Gene and went on to make a second film with him, “The Woman in Red” (1984), and their relationship grew. The two were married on September 18, 1984, in Saint-Tropez. The duo made a third film together, “Haunted Honeymoon” (1986).

In 1985, after experiencing severe fatigue and suffering from pain in her upper legs on the set of “Haunted Honeymoon” in the UK, Gilda sought medical treatment. For a period of ten months, various doctors, most of them in Los Angeles, gave her several diagnoses that all turned out to be wrong as she continued to experience pain.

Finally, in October of 1986, Gilda was diagnosed correctly, with stage four ovarian cancer. She immediately underwent surgery and had a hysterectomy, and surgeons removed a grapefruit-size tumor from her abdomen. Gilda then began chemotherapy and radiation treatment. In September 1988, after tests showed no signs of cancer, Gilda went on a maintenance chemotherapy treatment to prolong her remission. But three months later, in December, Gilda learned the cancer had returned.

Gilda was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, on May 17, 1989, to undergo a CT scan. She was given a sedative and went into a coma during the scan. She did not regain consciousness and died three days later, from ovarian cancer and complications, at the age of 42. Her husband Gene, was at her side.

Gene went on to establish the “Gilda Radner Hereditary Cancer Program” at Cedars-Sinai, to screen high-risk candidates and to run basic diagnostic tests. Gene even testified before a Congressional committee that Gilda’s condition had been misdiagnosed and that if doctors had inquired more deeply into her family background, they would have learned that her grandmother, aunt, and cousin all died of ovarian cancer, and therefore they might have attacked the disease earlier.

In 1991, “Gilda’s Club”, was formed as a network of affiliate clubhouses where people living with cancer, their friends, and families, can meet to learn how to live with cancer. Gene would go on to keep Gilda’s memory alive and help others, until his passing in 2016.

While Gilda had a natural gift to make us laugh, her personal pain and demons were more than one person should have to endure. One has to wonder how many more huge laughs she could have given the world, if she had not been taken from us so young.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

Related