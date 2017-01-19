Getting Sauced at the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market

Photos courtesy of Olas Altas Farmers’ Market Facebook page

The Olas Altas Farmers’ Market (OAFM) has successfully curated and cultivated its food court to the point that it’s one of the main draws of the weekly event. Where else in Vallarta can you get butter chicken, BBQ’d artisan sausages, seafood paella, and many other international dishes all within the same area?

But beyond the food court at the OAFM you’ll find vendors with their own sauces and condiments, all made in small batches using local ingredients. These products are expertly prepared by their respective artisans, and can each hold their own on a plate, when paired with the right ingredients.

Located near the gazebo along the inner ring of the OAFM is Alberto Alvarez Franco at his booth Muy Green, featuring Argentine Chimichurri ($95), Greek Tzatziki ($70), and German-style sweet pickles ($40) – any of which would be the perfect addition to most any meat dishes including burgers, grilled pork or chicken.

Small World Probiotics, run by husband and wife Emily and Brandon Majewski, specializes in naturally fermented vinegars, mustards, kombucha, kimchi, and pickles that are to die for. Their focus is on creating super foods that are rich in healthy bacterial cultures – something that our bodies need more of!

On any given Saturday you’ll find Emily at the booth with a selection of 10+ gluten-free and raw food products such as lacto-fermented sauerkraut, pickled beets, brined pickles, at least two kimchis, natural vinegars and kombuchas, priced around $80-100 for 2-cup containers.

Puerto Vallarta’s aspiring celebrity chef Miriam Flores can be found in the same area as Small World Probiotics, where Miriam sells her bottled hot sauces under the brand Miriam’s Sauces. Flavours include a Chili Caramel, Habanero, Piquin Hot – all of which are professionally bottled and sealed, so you can take them home on the plane with you. Because Miriam’s sauces are only available in Vallarta (so far), they make the perfect addition to any hot sauce aficionado’s collection. Bottles cost $85 pesos for 148mL.

Miriam offers cooking courses at La Luna PV if you’re interested in learning to make hot sauces at home. More info: www.miriamsmexicankitchen.com.

Be sure to plan your next visit to the OAFM to include a visit to any of the above mentioned salsa sellers before you hit your favourite food court vendor. You may discover that one of these sauces or condiments makes the perfect addition to an already delicious meal.

Matt McCue is an avid lover of food, having consumed upwards of 40,000 meals in his time. He enjoys trying all types of cuisine, including one boring afternoon as a vegan.