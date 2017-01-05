Born in Guadalajara in 1949, Oscar’s career as an artist started some 47 years ago. He studied in the Fine Arts school at the U of G, where he received the Luis Echeverreia medal for the best student of sculpture. He is in a constant quest for perfection, working up to 20 hours a day.

Spring 2014 marked a highlight in his career – every artist’s dream to be invited by a prestigious museum to exhibit! The MUSA (Museum of the Arts) in Guadalajara had the honor of inviting Oscar to a beautiful exhibition of his works. It was a memorable evening and the show lasted 2 months.

Over the years, his admirers are in awe as his jumps between mediums: bronze, silver, resins, polymers, metal, stainless steel, wood, granite, alabaster, onyx, petrified wood, semi-precious stones, ceramic, found objects and stained glass.

We marvel at his exquisite, elaborate textures, elegant curves, use of color.

He is a master of the ancient technique of estofado, which involves a special paint finish over silver & gold lead that has been applied to finely chiseled wooden used within the Catholic church for centuries Oscar always personalizes his “one of a kind”, two-sided sculptures with his unique style of “magic realism”. Every sculpture has a story, every story includes a time and place in the memories of Oscar, past and present.

“For me it is very important not to forget my childhood experiences, so I have recorded them into my sculptures.

They are stories that I would like to share with others.” To know Oscar is to love him. He has joy in him, as do his sculptures. You rarely meet anyone who is such a nice person, hard worker and so talented all at the same time.

“My work arises from my need to share my soul with the viewer, through images of my childhood, rescuing pre-Hispanic dances and rituals, keeping them alive in time. The cultural roots of my people are recognizable in my work.” Galleria Basilio Badillo 269.

Galleria Dante presents Oscar Zamarripa, January 13, 2017 Cocktails 6 to 10 pm