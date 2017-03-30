Galleria Dante presents Manuel Adria

Come meet this wonderful artist on Friday April 7, 2017! Cocktails 6 to 10 pm

Manuel Adria was born in Barcelona, Spain in the late 50’s, still under the oppressive regime of General Francisco Franco. This left a mark on his basic education and explains somewhat the controversial facets of his artistic and sensitive spirit. In 1976, when he was barely 17, he collaborated with Salvador Dali in the creation of “Sofia Saliva”, performance made at the Dali museum in Figueras, Gerona.

Following a series of exhibitions in Barcelona, Tarragona & Milan, he embarked for the Americas. He arrived in Mexico city in 1980 where he had the opportunity to meet other artists through the Siquieros Cultural Poliforum. He first arrived on the art scene in Vallarta in 1985, and has worked hard ever since to leave his mark on the artistic scene of this town. He returned to Barcelona in 1988, but has lived permanently in Puerto Vallarta since 1996.



In the past years he has also executed murals in Barcelona, Mexico city and Vallarta. He is in numerous collections worldwide. He also completed murals in local restaurants: Café des Artistas y Vitea.

He is a prolific and constant explorer of new shapes. His popular bohemian style has been a big hit in Vallarta with art collectors. His works is swift, graphic and easy to approach, full of light-hearted gestures. Diverse faces and expressions produced by the juxta position of objects and elements. Abstract lines as character’s elements, tasteful as well as ethereal, suspended beyond reality in an explosion of brightness and color. His work is definite, transparent and magnetic, a window to imagination.

Manuel has a wonderful family, who remain his biggest fans: His wife Nora, their two sons, Daniel and Marcelo and most recently their first grandchild. He is recognized as one of the most collectable artists in this region.