Galleria Dante: Alejandra Zamarripa

Born in 1975 in Guadalajara, Alejandra is one of two daughters born to Rosa and Oscar Zamarripa. She was raised in a family of artists. Her mother a dancer, her father a set designer and long time sculptor and painter. Many of her aunts and uncles are artistic, so she was raised surrounded with artistic stimulation. Ale herself teaches ceramics to a small group of friends. She has always explored other mediums working in silver and bronze as well.

After graduating with a degree in Architecture, and working for many years, she found herself drawn back to sculpting, when faced with a lull between Architectural projects. What started as a moment of boredom and lack of work in her trade, has fired up her passion and confidence in ceramics.

For her exhibit, Ale presents both bronze and ceramic sculptures. She has a wonderful sense of color and attention to detail. Her first exhibit was in 1999 in Tlaquepaque. Her first exhibit in Vallarta was in 2003 at Galeria Uno, alongside her famous father.

This will be the 8th time she has exhibited in Vallarta. How can one family have so much talent? This father / daughter duo will not disappoint you.

Please show your support of this Master artist, in celebration of his incredible career and that of his talented daughter. Basilio Badillo 269.

Friday January 13th, 2017 Galleria Dante, Cocktail 6 to 10 pm