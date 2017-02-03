Fun on Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! February is the peak month of high season, kicking everything up to high gear!

The North Bay area and the Riviera Nayarit are filled with fun events. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Take out your loved ones for dinner as there are so many delightful culinary specials to choose from! Take the time for the special people in your life every day.

SAN PANCHO CElEBRATES ENTREAMIGOS

Nonprofit celebrations fill the air in San Pancho. Entreamigos celebrates their 11th anniversary party which will be held at the new elegant La Patrona Polo and Equestrian Club on Monday, February 6th, beginning at 6pm. The Entreamigos are committed to children, education, the environment, the community of San Pancho and so much more. They are amazing!

Your ticket price of $1000 pesos or ($50 usd) includes: complimentary Mexican traditional drinks and tastes, delicious 3 course dinner, raffles and prizes, paddle drop auction, live music, dancing and more. Your ticket also includes access to the “Tastes of Mexico” tequila and other Mexican drinks specialty bar. There will also be interesting non alcoholic beverages served. Raffles may be paid in cash, credit card or the following day at Entreamigos.

For more information on purchasing tickets, or directions to the new Polo Club location please call Nicole Swedlow at Entreamigos info@entreamigos.org.mx 322 117 1677 Tickets are already 50% sold so purchase your tickets soon! Thank YOU!

San Pancho Music Festival

The San Pancho Music Festival is celebrating its 17th Year! WOOHOO! The festival began in 2001 in the backyard of a local resi-dent, and has since grown into one of the most popular music events on the Riviera Nayarit featuring over 25 groups and 100 musicians each year.

There is no cover charge, and these musicians play for the love of playing! This fun-filled 3-day music festival will be held Friday, February 24th through Sunday February 26th in the Plaza del Sol from 5pm to 11pm each night. This music fest features a nice variety of regional, national and international artist on two stages. This means that there is continuous entertainment for our delight!

There are all kinds of foods and beverages available for purchase around the plaza plus some vendors showing and selling their wares. There is some seating that is on a first come first serve basis, but it is recommended to bring your own chairs. Blankets are great as well for the front rows.

Please visit the website for the schedule. Thanks to Chris Parsons for the task of updating the website schedule, and to the entire board directors for all you do to make this happen. Gracias!!

Bucerias Rhythm & Ribs Fundraiser / Manos de Amor Bucerias Children’s Orphanage

The big Manos de Amor Rhythm and Ribs Fundraiser is coming our way on February 18, 2017 beginning at 6pm. The Rhythm Roosters will be rocking the house for the entertainment this year. There are no entry fees.

Tickets are available for purchase of food and beverages. There is also the yearly 50/50 drawing. Gary from Bucerias won a bundle last season!

The bake sale is on with delicious baked yummy goodness to take home or eat there! They always request baking items to be donated for the bakers to create their culinary delights. They start baking on the 14 and would appreciate any donations the week prior to that (the week of Feb. 7).

If anyone would like to make a cash donation those are accepted as well. Please drop off your items at Manos De Amor or call or email Karen McKenzie at: 322-227-8349 or email: redmck@gmail.com Thanks everybody!

Esquina 22 Bar and lounge in Bucerias is now changing their Thursday music venue to Saturdays. Last Saturday I met a girlfriend for dinner. We really enjoyed the new band Cuba da Bossa. They will be playing every Saturday night. Drop on by!