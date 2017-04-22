Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Easter weekend was a blast! I had a great time with friends, old and new. One of the things I really enjoy living on the Banderas Bay is meeting new people, which is easy here, and on the holidays – even easier! So many more folks are moving and living in Mexico most of the year now. What Fun!

OK…here comes Earth Day, April 22nd. Do something kind for our Mother Earth. Reduce, Re-use, Recycle, Re-think! Every little bit makes a difference when adding it all up. Whether you get with a group or on your own, just DO something that helps our environment!

APRIL 22nd “You can Make a Difference at Marina Riviera Nayarit in La Cruz”

Here is a great opportunity to help out our oceans and message from Katrina Liana:

Marina la Cruz is getting together with the help of our cruising fleet and community. Join us with a morning beach clean, afternoon drag net rally followed by a BBQ Pool Party at the Poolside Deli! Open to everyone who wants to help…

ATTENTION: We will need boats and people willing to crew for retrieving trash in the ocean… Reduce, Reuse & Recycle! Beach Clean-up Crew Meeting 9:30am at Marina la Cruz Poolside Deli. Drag Net Regatta Captains and Clean-up Crew (deck hands) please meet at the Poolside Deli 11:30 am. I will supply all the bags for collecting trash. Please bring gloves, sun block, hats (for shade) and comfortable shoes. Please contact: pr@marinarivieranayarit.com with any questions or information.

Beta Sigma Phi / Clothing Donations

“Hi my name is Kim and I am a part of Beta Sigma Phi, an international service sorority, and we distribute gently used clothing to the seniors in both La Cruz and Bucerias communities along with families who are needy. We are asking again for your help in collecting any clothing/shoes, men’s, women’s or children’s to give to those in need. If you have not left yet and have some clothing you would like to donate, please contact the ladies below and we will happily collect them from you. If you have left, please consider bringing a few pieces of clothing down with you. We distribute to the seniors in December and to the poor in January or early February. If you would like to help, please contact us: Mary Ann in La Cruz @ 329-291-3073 maryannmex@gmail.com Until May 31, Kim in Bucerias @ 322-229-4947 kimandkitties@gmail.com, Rita in Bucerias @ 329-298-1263 okollock@orcomm.net

Thank you!

Most of the restaurants that remain open for the summer months will be changing up their schedule after this last week of Semana Santa. Here are a couple of changes: Tescalama in La Cruz has some new schedule changes…Happy Hour ever day 5-7pm.The amazing Zoe Wood will now be playing on Wednesdays, Dinner Show and DJ Dance Party! Dinner show 7-9pm; 9-10 pm, Zoe plays DJ. Thursday is music with Cantus Eterna. LOVE these guys! They have a terrific selection of soft and hard rock music. It’s “Ladies Night” Saturday and Sunday with FREE cocktails 7-8:30. And of course, all the sports on the big screens. Good food, good times! Check out their Facebook page for all the latest.

Esquina 22 Bar and Lounge in Bucerias also has live music Wednesday and Friday with daily specials Monday-Friday. I love the consistency of Esquina 22’s food in Bucerias. YUM. And as it warms up they will have the AC on by request. They are now closed on Sunday’s for the summer months.

Thanks everyone for connecting this week! One more week of the holiday crowds, then it’s time for beach clean-up, and then we relax on the clean and almost empty beaches!

Check the Riviera Nayarit Fun Facebook page for news and all the latest updates.