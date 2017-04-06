Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! The weeks this season sure seemed to be speed right by! It’s hard to believe Semana Santa (Easter / spring break holiday) is just about here! Beginning this weekend hundreds of thousands of nationals will flock to the beaches along Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit for the next two weeks covering the spring break period. The first week comes the college kids who are ready to party-party; with the second week, the working folks arrive for their vacations.

Many of the high season restaurants will be closing their doors at this time, some for the summer season, reopening in October. There are several restaurants remaining open for the summer. In Bucerias, Esquina 22 is open all summer long excluding Sundays. They also have AC, which is great for those humid days. Right now Esquina 22 has live music Wednesday with Ceasar Medina, and Friday and Saturday with Ricardo Cruces. Mark’s Bar and Grill stays open for dinner year around. Encore will be open through May and I heard that Luna Lounge will remain open this summer, as well as Breakers Beach Bar who is also now renting out space for a new water park attraction.



WIBIT WATER PARK opened its doors on April 1st with Jesse Mora (manager at JAX bar) as the first customer. WOW… This is going to bring on the summer fun! This water park is a super huge air filled durable plastic sports park that is anchored out in the ocean in front of Breakers Beach Bar. Breakers Beach Bar has rented out a space in their downstairs area and is not part of Breakers responsibility. Life jackets are required for the safety of everyone, and they have all sizes available. Kids and adults alike will have a ton of fun playing on the air filled amusement Water Park. I hear you can really get one of these bouncing and I am interested to see it when the waves are a bit larger! The pricing is $60.00 usd for the entire day, or $20.00 usd per hour (350 pesos per hour). They also have group rates and lower rates for the locals. I would suggest inquiring at the ticket booth as there is different pricing available. Enjoy!

Over in La Cruz ….Langosta DIEZ is open all summer, located at the glorieta, with a great fresh catch of the day and superb desserts. Tescalama Bar and Restaurant is also open for the summer. Right now Tescalama has changed it up a bit with their current live music schedule with Zoe Wood on Thursday 7-9pm, Friday with La Fuska Reggae-Ska 7:30-9pm and Saturday with Carvinal Latino Salsa 8pm till late! Come on over to support the live entertainment. Something else that is new is their LADIES NIGHT Saturday and Sunday 7-8pm with free drinks / special menu; (I tasted a few and they are delicious!), and all the SPORTS, with their big screens, located just past Alamar and across from the Playa La Manzanilla. Tuesdays are Open Mic Night at Britannia, come and jam with the band.

San Pancho Turtle News…Here is bit from Director Frank Smith…”Turtle wise; not a great deal happening on the beach, very few nests, some nests have hatched naturally, very few tracks were found. This is a little unusual for this time of year, although it is a welcomed winter break from the summer rush. Also because we received few late nests after November, we had no hatchlings to publicly release after the first of the year, and no way to get the word out that we had T-shirts for sale. As result, overall donations are only 24% of normal, while our T-shirts sales are down by 33%. You can still help if you have not received a 2017 Homeowners Directory or would like a T-shirt – stop by our house and Lisa or I will help you. We are still seriously in need of several good volunteers. Tell your friends that we have good lodging, great beaches, outstanding restaurants, good potluck dinners, and good environmental work if they wish to join us. We would like to thank Joslin and all those who donated money to purchase over a dozen flashlights. These flashlights when not turned on glow in the dark, which will make them easier to find in the dark when they are accidentally turned off. ”

They had some sad news unfortunately as their yellow cat “Gato Gordo” was seriously mauled in their own yard by a pit-bull. He suffered several injuries with a dislocated hip and a broken pelvis. They rushed him to a Puerto Vallarta animal, however, sadly to state, a short time after surgery he passed away. Frank writes, “Gordo showed up on our doorstep five years ago as a hungry, abandoned cat, sick and in serious need veterinarian care. Joslin took him to Julio and from there we both gave him a new home. For his age, he was a youthful companion, who enjoyed climbing trees, playing with the other cats, but best of all each night he would jump on my bed, lay beside me, and purr, he loved me, as much as I loved him, I will profoundly miss him.” I was so sad to see this and I send my heartfelt condolences to Frank, Joslin and everyone who loved “Gato Gordo”.

Please contact Frank to lend a hand at Grupo Ecológico de la Costa Verde, A.C. www.project-tortuga.org Tel. 311-258-4100

Thanks for tuning in this week. I can already feel the weather changing with a bit more humidity in the air. Please email me at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com for any questions or other fun news going on around the bay and Riviera Nayarit! If you have an interest to advertise your Riviera Nayarit business please email me for a quote at: CatPVTribune@Gmail.com We have TERRIFIC spring and summer specials! Have a super week everyone! AHO!

