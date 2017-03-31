Hey everybody! We are celebrating the 20th year anniversary for the Vallarta Tribune this month. I would like to say a big gratuitous “thank you” to my editor of the Vallarta Tribune, Madeline Milne. Since taking over the Vallarta Tribune four years ago the paper has so much more information, interesting articles and news. Well done to Madeline and the crew! The Vallarta Tribune continues to grow and spread throughout the Banderas Bay and the Riviera Nayarit, and I am immensely grateful to be a part of that journey, as author of “Fun on the Riviera Nayarit” column for about four years now. Thank you Madeline, for contacting me to write; to become part of this amazing community that allows me to spread the word and assist so many though my articles. AHO!

Purchasing Locally in Your Neighborhood

Carniceria Paraiso – I am the kind of person that likes to shop at local stores when I can. Buying local helps boost the local economy. If you look around your colonia (neighborhood), you will find a carniceria (butcher shop), clothes shops, a fish markets and small grocery and fruit stores as well as hair salons, small restaurants, morning juicing places, small restaurants and more. Supporting the small businesses helps the nationals to support each other. Getting to know the people that work and own a small business is also fun.

The Carniceria Paraiso is in my neighborhood, and I like to stop to buy dog bones and scraps for the cats, and some chicken and ground beef every once in a while. Since going there I have become acquainted with the friendly owners, Juan and Martha Gonzalez.

They have a great selection of fresh locally grown meat. Juan said, “Supporting the local farmers and local people is important to keep our local economy and people in business.” One of the foods I really, really enjoy is their Carnitas that they make fresh every day, and is always gone by 1pm! The carnitas are “Michoacán style” that Juan’s mother taught him how to make over 20 years ago. Juan and his family moved from Michoacán to the U.S. many years ago. Martha was a neighbor in Michoacán, until she too moved to the states 10 years after Juan and his family. Never meeting each other before, Juan’s mother invited Martha over. Juan laughs, and creates laughter to erupt from me as he tells me, “My mom bring her close, and I get closer”.

Eight years ago Juan and Martha moved back to Mexico from Salem, Oregon. Juan told me he wanted his three children to know what Mexico was like before they got too old. Now, his 18-year-old daughter is back in the states going to university. Juan knows everyone and ‘what’s up’ around our neighborhood.

I have noticed his shop is where the “guys” hang out and talk at the end of the day, when they break down and clean the entire case where their products have been displayed.

Their location is on Estaciones, (where Santander Bank is on the corner), just above California Pizzas, and next door to Leo’s market; which I also stop in to get white cheddar cheese and homemade red and green picante salsas, and hot dogs that I give my 11 cats and one dog for treats.

Carnicerna El Paraiso caters for parties. You may also call in ahead of time to make an order for pick up. I highly recommend the Carnitas! You can reach Juan at 322-150-0267.

Thanks so much for reading this week. REMINDER: move your clocks forward one hour as we “Spring Forward” on April 2. LOVE it when the sun sets later in the day! Many snowbirds have returned home already; however Semana Santa (Easter) is not until April 16 this season. There is still plenty of live music and beautiful beaches to spend your time enjoying the Riviera Nayarit and Banderas Bay. Check it all out in the Vallarta Tribune!

For questions or comments please write: Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com, or if you would like a quote to advertise your Riviera Nayarit business in the Vallarta Tribune email me at Cat@PVTribune.com . We have amazing spring and summer specials. Have a super week everyone. AHO!