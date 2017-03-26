Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! The season is not over yet! Live music abounds with new music in La Cruz at Tescalama Restaurant and Sports Bar. Tescalama is a new restaurant that opened this season. What a fun place with good food, comfortable seating and an excellent live music line-up starting on Thursday with Zoe Wood (LOVE her!), Saturday’s band Carnival Latino 8pm to? Whom I went to see and they are terrific! Playing Salsa and a huge variety of songs. Also, a new Sunday Ladies Night with a special FREE drink menu 5:30-7pm gets you started for the Sunday Reggae/SKA music with La Fuska, 7:30-9:30. The Happy Hour is now from Monday through Saturday, 5-7pm. Sports nut? They have all of the basketball games on the big screens. Owner Richard says, “We are planning on having live music all summer”. They are located just past Alamar Condos on the old road headed to Punta Mita, right across from the beach. Yay for us locals!

What fun at Langosta Diez located at the round-about in La Cruz with my girlfriends; we had a blast! Dinner was divine, and we also ordered their Mango Nitrogen ice cream! The owner Xavier came and made it right at our table. It was really amazing how they did it, served with gluten free brownie and fresh basil…Delish! Watch out for their margaritas…they are delicious and potent!



Firefighters Crossing Borders and the Bahia-Vallarta Fire EMS Fundraiser

March 29, Wednesday, 4-7pm, Performers ZOE WOOD and the Travelling Band, located at Pizzantería Restaurant, Bucerias, Calle Hidalgo y Av Mexico (Across from JAX restaurant.) Firefighters Crossing Borders is a US based non-profit organization founded by Firefighters for Firefighters. Members are active and retired Firefighters from the USA, Canada, and Mexico working to assist the Bomberos in Mexico helping them avoid injury while providing a better level of service.

For years they have provided advanced training, equipment, and vehicles to the Bahia and Vallarta fire departments. Bomberos in Mexico are under supported by their governments and funds required for FIRE, EMS, and RESCUE services at International norms are simply not available to state and local governments. Things are done differently here in Mexico; the end result being Bomberos lack the equipment and training to do their difficult jobs in a safe, effective manner. The FFCB in partnership with the Punta de Mita Foundation established the Bahia-Vallarta Fire EMS Fund for the sole purpose to help support the local Bomberos to accept donated funds here in Mexico. On March 29, FFCB is holding their first fundraising event in Bucerias. Meet the Bomberos as they present their own show, modeling in “The Many Looks of Service” demonstrating uniforms and equipment they wear while providing different services: Emergency Firefighting Structures or Wild lands, Auto Extrication, Rope Rescue, Surf Rescue, Hazmat, Pre-Hospital Care, Heavy Search; Rescue, along with their Station Dress uniforms. Emergency vehicles and tools will be on display and a photo session with Bomberos for the guests at the end of the show. $200 peso donation per person. Tickets are on sale at Luna Lounge Box Office, 11am-3pm, Mon-Fri, La Cruz: Karen Cope, 322-147- 4831 Like to volunteer? Contact Zoe Wood, Fundraising Coordinator, bahiavallartafireems@gmail.com, 045-322- 160-2969 For info about visit: www.bahiafireemsfund.com , www.firefighterscrossingborders.org On Facebook, Bahia-Vallarta Fire EMS Fund. Thank you!



Let’s come together to help out Claudia! Monday April 3 – Drunken Duck

Doors open 2:30; first band begins 3pm; Eight bands playing; and special guests! Keith Montgomery and Sandi Nystrom have been working hard to help save Claudia’s life. Keith says, “It takes a village”. Musicians from this village and beyond have responded to their requests. A fun filled day is planned with music, 50/50 raffles, tequila raffles, prize raffles. Huge thanks to Glenn and Tanya who own the Drunken Duck. Tickets available at: YoYo Mo’s, Rhythm & Blues, ANY GECKO BAND gig, Gwen: 322-189-2303, Sandi: 322-240-1082.

Shambhala Meditation with Jean and Brus – Saturday 3/18 Saturday, 11:00 – Noon. Support the John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and meditate! The meetings are at Rosemary’s beautiful home; 206 Francisco Madero, Casa Rosita #206, corner of Abasalo & Francesco Madeiro. Suggested 50 peso donation.Now, that is WIN-WIN!

Thanks for checking in. There is so much more to post! Please visit our FBook page: https://www.facebook.com/allrivieranayaritfun/ for more events. You may also enjoy visiting our website at RivieraNayaritFun.com for information around the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit. For information you may also email me directly at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com AHO!