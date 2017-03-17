Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! As we swing into spring nothing has seemed to slow down. Remember our clocks here on the Riviera Nayarit and PV change April 2. Lend a hand when you can and have fun being in service. Let’s check out what has been going on at the Octopus Garden all season!

English School of La Cruz

Starting the first week each year in January a group of volunteer teachers meet at Octopus Garden Restaurant in La Cruz from 5-6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for three months to teach English to the national residents of La Cruz. How did this all start?? With Della Sullivan!



Della has a degree in teaching from Southern Illinois University, although her life long career was as a business woman. Seven years ago Della Sullivan (who came to La Cruz in 2006) went and asked Aruna and Wayland if it would be OK to teach English at the Octopus Garden. She only had two students at that time, which then grew to two tables, and the next year more students came. Sandy Baker, who taught conversational English joined forces with Della and not only did they teach English, but took the class to the Zoo that year! Della could not make it in January the next year due to medical issues, when she arrived in February, Sandy already had the classes going. Della states, “Thanks to help from La Donna and Adana, in a few days I was teaching three tables of students and anyone who could sit on the edge of the fountain.” In the fourth year there were more students than one teacher could handle, so volunteers were asking to be a part of the experience.

It was at this point after the fourth year that Della returned to Illinois and went back to school for her certifications in ESL< TESL, TESOL and TEFL. Each year the amount of students and teachers grew.

Della says, “The teachers are the jewel of this school. Most are from Canada or the United States, but some have been from England, Germany, Ireland, and this year a wonderful young man from Australia.”

This year is the seventh year and Mary Chuy and Alfredo who manage the restaurant now allow Della the use of the Octopus Garden’s complete first floor for the school. Della does all of the lessons in both English and Spanish, so the teachers get to learn a bit of Spanish as well. The English School of La Cruz has grown so much. They are now up to 24 full time volunteer teachers with over 100 students of all ages and abilities. There is even a table of adults this season!

Della is very grateful to her husband Scott, who does the set up and tear down each class.

He is also in charge of check in and is photographer and this year videographer as well. Della comments, “This has been a true joy for me. I love hearing “teacher” as I walk on the streets of La Cruz. I love the hugs from students past and present, as do many of my teachers. I am blessed with many teachers as friends. I am living my dream.”

If anyone has interest in becoming a teacher next year please contact Della Sullivan at delksullivan@yahoo.com, MX cell 322-240- 7222, USA cell 217-825- 8393. What a fabulous job Della has done! Thank YOU Della and to all of the volunteers who make a difference in so many lives.

Amigos de La Cruz Sail Away party; La Peska Restaurante, Tuesday March 28th, 6pm, $500 Pesos donation. Come have fun at the last bash for the high season with a dinner and LIVE auction, and support the Amigos de La Cruz. Twosome of golf in Punta de Mita Club de golf, art work, restaurant gift certificates, Orchid Farm tour in La Penita for five, Chica Locca to Yelapa or the Marietas for five. You may purchase your tickets at the La Cruz Marina Sunday Market-Amigos Table or on www.amigosdelacruz.org

BONE MARROW FOR CLAUDIA Medical Fundraiser; This surgery takes a lot of money. Please message Gwen at: rdbaern@yahoo.com or Sandi at: rsnystrom@hotmail.com for more information. Please consider donating 200 peso to this fund: https://gogetfunding.com/bone-marrow-4-claudia/ Every little bit will help us reach our goal and save a young mother’s life.

Thanks for tuning in this week. A reminder Sonny Davis is performing Mantra Magic at the Octopus Garden on the 20th at 7:30.