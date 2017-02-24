Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

MUSIC FEST REMINDER: San Pancho Music Festival Feb 24, 25 and 26. FREE EVENT!

Hey everybody! Acting is so much fun! For the past two years I was acting in the Amigos de La Cruz plays but, somehow back then, I had the time to get to rehearsal! This year’s intriguing comedy dinner theatre is called “Sex Please We’re Sixty”, playing on February 28, March 1 ,5 (Matinee),7 ,8 at Restaurante Langosta Diez, which is located directly at the round-about in La Cruz. A lot of work goes into a play; not only the rehearsals, but also all of the props, as well as wardrobe and makeup. This season Director Patricia Spencer kicks up the comedy with actors (in photo order) David Buchanan, Becky Grewer, Bob Puddy, Sherry Jacobs, Velma Howells and Marilyn Diduca. Behind the scenes – Rick Byam and Bub Schmidt built the set with Line Bureau and Linda Byam doing the painting and artwork; all volunteers! All proceeds go towards the Amigos de La Cruz association, who help so many locals as well as fund the recycling and trash pickups. Ticket prices vary, all in pesos, with Front Row Reserved at 800mx, General for 500mx and Theatre for 250mx. www.AmigosdeLaCruz.org



La Cruz Kids Club / “Kids for Tacos” Saturday, February 25 3:00pm to 5:00pm at La Ballena Blanca, located directly across from the La Cruz town plaza. Saturday they will have the Cruising Kids making and serving tacos. All the kids will learn to set up tables, make and serve tacos and clean up. Thank you La Ballena Blanca (the White Whale) for allowing the cruising kids to learn and work together! Parents, bring your kids to prep at 3:00pm. Join in on the fun: 4:00pm-5:00pm to feast and support the La Cruz Kids Club (look for them on Facebook!) Thanks to Katrina Liana for heading this up. Let’s support the Kids!

Another great Fundraiser building a Volleyball court for the kids at the Skate Park in La Cruz!

February 25 at 6pm there is a fundraiser from the promoters at the La Cruz Sunday Market / La Cruz Skate Park at Oso’s Fish Market. Enjoy a three course dinner and drink for only 400 pesos. Tickets: HuanacaxtleAC@Gmail.com

Chacala Music and Arts Festival is coming up March 9-12. The annual festival includes: The International Film Festival of Guanajuato, concerts (with surprise guests!), workshops for the kids, art exhibits and delicious cuisine, all with the backdrop of the beautiful Chacala playa. Chacala is located just north of La Penita and left off of Hwy 200.

Thanks so much for tuning in this week. All of the nonprofit organizations always need funding. If you can’t attend a function and want to donate monies contact your favorite nonprofit organization. They really do need all of the help they can receive. I only promote the nonprofit organizations that are transparent with their financial reports. Thanks to everyone that helps the less fortunate here on the Banderas Bay and the Riviera Nayarit. I did not have enough room this week to write about the “small business”, but shall attempt this again next week, so stay tuned!

