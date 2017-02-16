Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! I’m starting a new weekly story about the Small Businesses on the Riviera Nayarit and Banderas Bay area; specifically, a few that I have encountered along my path and usually when I am not expecting it! The “Riviera Nayarit” coastline, Nuevo Vallarta is mostly modern beachfront developments. However, not far from the beach areas are the “colonias” where many Nationals are living. This is also where many small businesses are located. My schedule changes every day here in Mexico. Before this would have driven me crazy, now, it’s just the norm! Some days it seems like nothing can go right, and then there are those days when it all just seems to click together! These are the days of spontaneity; the days when the magic happens.

My jeep has taken a beating during the six years living here due to the corrosion from the salt in the air. I had just replaced the front arms and then shocks – thanks so much to Gecko in Bucerias! Last week I noticed a new noise… I drove over to Gecko, who were nice enough to check it out, discovering the back shock was bad. (No charge for this.)

So, I had to get the car parts, and also oil and filter to do a much needed oil change. My friend David is with me and needs to get back to Vallarta, so we head into the Auto Zone in Vallarta for the parts. When we get there a guy in mechanic clothes with a big bag of tools is sitting out front. His name is Lolo. David talks to him and Lolo says he can change out both shocks in 25 minutes right there. 200 pesos! Sounds good to me!

Then, as we both look under the car he notices I have a leak in the rear end differential. Sure enough, it needs a new seal. (Feeling grateful to find this.) Lolo says he can fix this too, but at his home; as well as change the oil for 460 pesos total. So, off we go to his colonia where it takes Lolo less than an hour to do all the work. He is quite efficient. He has all of the tools he needs, including the grinder to remove the old rusty bolts! We exchanged business cards: Servicio Mecancio Polo Express a Domicilio. (Polo Express Mechanic Service in your home.) 1700 pesos for parts and oil, 500 pesos for labor. Allowing the space in the day to create what was needed…PRICELESS! Gracias Lolo and David! I love living the spontaneous life in Mexico!

FUN-RAISER REMINDERS Notice these two fun-raisers are back to back, so pace yourselves! Manos de Amor yearly fundraiser Rhythm and Ribs on Saturday, February 18, with the Rhythm Roosters band, located just down from the Decameron Hotel. 50/50 raffle, baked goods for sale, food and drinks. This sells out every year so come early!

The SOCK HOP Fundraiser for the John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid

will be held on Sunday, February 19 at the Drunken Duck 5-8pm. Tickets 200 pesos. Cinco Elimentos (Enlace 5) for entertainment, 50/50 tequila raffle tickets, prizes for best dressed Women and Men. This is their last fundraiser for the season, so please, let’s help feed the hungry! Thank you!

Book Readers Alert – Book Sale on Wednesday, February 22 10:00 – 1:00 at Bungalows Arroyo located at Lazaro Cardenas #108. Funds from the sale benefit Biblioteca Rey Nayar known as “The Bucerias Children’s Library”. Information about English lessons, art class and recently added chess class can be seen on their Facebook page – Biblioteca Rey Nayar.

Thanks for tuning in this week. Look for next week’s small business story! Check out our Facebook page for all the latest and give us a LIKE. www.facebook.com/allrivieranayaritfun/ Please email me with any questions you may have at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com Would you like to see your business AD in the paper? Email me for an advertising quote: CatPVTribune@Gmail.com AHO!