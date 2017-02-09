Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Valentine’s Day is this Tuesday; a day for lovers and loved ones.

The first Valentine’s Day associated with romance was back in jolly ole’ England during the 18th century when the tradition of courtly love flourished throughout the lands. Love was expressed with flowers and greeting cards. Remember creating Valentine’s Day cards in grade school?

Throughout Europe, Saint Valentine’s keys were a romantic symbol given as an invitation to unlock the givers heart, and to children to ward off epilepsy, known back then as “Saint Valentine’s Malady”. The tradition carries on today with flowers, gifts, hearts and going out for a special romantic meal. There are certainly plenty of places to go for Valentine’s Day on the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit.

Choose your favorite place. Be sure to make a reservation as many restaurants and tours are getting booked up. As a reminder, Sonny Davis will be holding a FREE CONCERT at the La Cruz Marina Amphitheater on Valentine’s Day!

If you enjoy going to Sunday Mass, the Catholic Church located in the Bucerias town square, “Nuestra Senora la Paz” has changed their schedule. The new schedule beginning February 12 is: 8:30 am Children, 10:00 am Readings in English, 12:00 Baptisms after Mass, 6:30 pm & 8:30 pm Mass.

FUNRAISERS…. It’s always a WIN-WIN!

Rhythm and Ribs Fundraiser event is on February 18. This is the big fundraiser for the nonprofit organization for the children of Bahia de Banderas, Manos de Amor. They really need volunteers now!

Volunteers please contact atmilling@gmail.com. Thank you!

John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid Tickets for our Happy Days Sock Hop are now available for purchase at YoYo Mo’s. Purchase your tickets soon before they are gone! This is going to be a fun filled afternoon listening to hits from the 50’s performed by Cinco Elimentos (Enlace 5). Doors open at 4pm with the show starting at 5pm. Cost is 200 pesos person. Prizes for the best dressed!

Carnival at La Cruz Town Plaza Saturday, February 11 at 6pm Everyone is getting together to raise funds for the new library at the La Cruz elementary school. It’s a good time for all of us to turn up in big numbers to show support for the community. Each classroom will have a food booth and a game booth. LET’S DO THIS!

La Cruz Amigos Fundraisers SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY Dates: FEBRUARY 28, MARCH 1, 5, 7, 8- 2017 TIMES: Four evening performances, one matinee on Sunday, March 5, Location: Restaurante Langosta Diez, La Cruz Centro, Ticket Pricing: front row table reserved 800 MXN, General table 500 MXN, theatre seating 250 MXN. Proceeds benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. For tickets email: www.amigosdelacruz.org Volunteers are needed!

“Tired of sitting around the pool, or lazing on the beach?…..want to help our Mexican community? For everyone who likes to volunteer a little, maybe once or twice, we have just the opportunity for you to give a little of your time to make the world a little better.

Amigos de La Cruz needs help promoting and working at the upcoming community theatre event and all for charity, helping our less fortunate neighbours and children.” There are no selling tickets! To volunteer please contact: Linda Randall at: raylin1970@ shaw.ca Or Patricia Spencer at: spencerp@live.ca Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!

Spend your time with the ones you love. Call your mother every week! Not only on Valentine’s Day or her birthday!