Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

High season is here! As we move out of the long months of rain and humidity, we can now relish in the fact and breathe a sigh of relief knowing ahead of us is the perfect Banderas Bay weather. The snowbirds and other vacationers are already here or on their way! The Sunday La Cruz Market, located at the La Cruz Marina, opens on November 5 with new hours from 9am to 3pm. The Riviera Farmers Market in Nuevo Vallarta opens their doors on November 7; both markets are filled with all of our favorite vendors and fresh produce.

Dia de Los Muertos / Day of the Dead is upon us. It is one of the most celebrated holidays in Mexico, taking place on November 1st and 2nd and coincides with the Catholic holiday called All Soul’s and Saints Day. The celebrations are now combined in honoring their deceased loved ones. The grave sites are cleaned and elaborately decorated. Some hold the belief that the gates of heaven open at midnight on October 31, where the spirits of all deceased children are allowed to reunite with their families for 24 hours. On November 2, the spirits of the adults come down to enjoy the decorated altars that have been filled with all of the deceased’s favorite delights from this life, including wild marigolds (called cempasuchil), pan (bread), lots of food and hot cocoa, along with tequila for the wary sprits. Sugar skulls and art skeletons and usually an abundance of candles are also added. Everything used to create the alters has a deep spiritual meaning. This can be an expensive holiday for rural based families, who sometimes spend months of income to provide honour for their deceased relatives. They hold the belief that happy spirits will provide protection, wisdom and good luck for their families and also create strong family bonds.

La Cruz Celebrates Dia de Los Muertos on November 1 Dia de Los Muertos is celebrated in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle at the main plaza beginning at 6pm. Many residents create their own alters to honor their loved ones. Celebrations will include bread, coffee, hot chocolate and music. Karaoke will follow.

Bucerias Art Walk Opens on Thursday, November 2, coinciding with Dia de Los Muertos celebrations from 7-9pm. If you are an artist / crafter or non-profit and would like to participate in the Art Walk, please contact or call Christy B at the Art Walk Plaza / A Broken Glass. It is free to participate. This season local businesses, such as Karen’s Restaurant, Mark’s Bar and Grill, Victoria Pratt with Timothy Real Estate, Atmosphera and Sandrina’s got together and sponsored the new Art Walk Map.

Enjoy the evening during the Bucerias Art Walk as you stroll along checking out the art galleries (who also offer wine and snacks) on Lazaro Cardenas. Be sure and stop by the Bucerias Art Walk Plaza to enjoy their free tequila tasting (and they always have something delicious to eat!) located at 62 Lazaro Cardenas. Contact Christy for more information about working the Bucerias Art Walk: Telephone 329.298.2506, Cell 322.120.4450

Thank you for tuning in this week. There is so much suffering going on around the planet right now, including our beautiful Mexico. My heart goes out to all of the families that are suffering greatly. Please help how you can. To help locally with food dispensaries and Seniors Baskets please contact Gillian Jones at Gilligan_is@yahoo.com. The John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid are in need for items such as school supplies, gently used clothing and dental hygiene needs / toothbrushes etc, and food for the monthly dispensaries. Many dentists will donate dental supplies. The Food Bank has given all of their ‘stock’ to organizations that are working with earthquake victims, so they currently have ZERO of these dental hygiene necessities. They are currently providing almost 500 dispenses each month from Ixtapa all the way to San Ignacio. Please contact Sandi Villebrun Nystrom / John Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid on Facebook. Visit their FB page for all of the wonderful and fun fundraiser projects coming our way. Together we really can make a difference in so many people’s lives. Let’s feed the hungry!

