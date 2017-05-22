Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! The week sure has cooled down with our first storm passing by the bay. I am ready for some rain and so is the ranch! I heard there were a few sprinkles in Puerto Vallarta, but nothing out at the ranch in Bucerias as of Monday.

Mother’s Day celebrations kicked off the week’s events, and the Altruism Festival, held on Sunday, topping it all off. (Wednesday was Mother’s Day; Mexico, and Sunday Mother’s Day for the States/Canada.) The Int’l Altruism Festival is one of my favorite festivals. I got a ride from my friend Ed Rothman, which meant I was going to be able to have a few cocktails! This festival is where the nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to fundraise and meet new people interested in lending a hand. The monies received are split between the nonprofit organizations. I will let you know the totals when I receive them. Our friends from the Amigos de La Cruz greeted us at the entrance and gave us our wrist bands. I thoroughly enjoyed stopping by the nonprofit booths and meeting new people as well as chatting with friends. I hope to connect more with everyone for the fundraising next season!

The entertainment at this venue brings forth some of the best talent around the bay, along with culinary delights beautifully displayed and always fabulously delicious. I usually end up eating more than I do over the holidays! Every year they give each person a glass created from the bottom of a cut wine bottle. After filling my glass with a margarita, the feasting ensued.

My feast began with wings from Champions, a super amazing chocolate cupcake with extremely buttery delicious chocolate frosting; also a small cube of Red Velvet cake from Los Chatos, on to Maximillan for delicious crab filled empanada with a mushroom sauce underneath, Maurcio’s had excellent smoked marlin, (they gave me a shot of tequila too!); Sabroso for a healthy chicken stuffed lettuce roll, and Four Seasons with filled lettuce wraps topped with spring noodles and a caramel desert. I

continued the feast to The Weston who served delightful seafood and a layered chocolate parfait; next up a few bits of sushi and a bit of ceviche from La Peska. I then finally found the Chili en Nogadas at the River Café booth…one of my favorite dishes here in Mexico—YUM! At this point I enjoyed a cup of coffee to aid digestion; Americano with milk. That was just the pick me up I needed!

Sitting with my friend (and also designated driver) Ed Rothman was fun as we chatted up friends who cruised by, checking our raffle ticket numbers and enjoying the entertainment as I refilled my glass again and again. (Thank you Ed!) The entertainment was fabulous, beginning with a grand Mariachi Band, more music with belly dancers, flamenco dancers, performers from Rhythm of the Nights, which was very acrobatic and amazing! Back out for a little more dessert at another amazing bakery booth and that was all I could manage!

The raffle gave away all sorts of prizes from massages and facials, restaurant certificates and a lot of bottles of tequila and other alcohol. I won a certificate for dental work, which has been on my list! The wine, margarita and rum punch flowed freely all evening as Armando and the gang joyfully filled our glasses with ice and drinks.

