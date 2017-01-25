Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! MUSIC IS IN THE AIR! It’s been a super fun week out and about with music at the top of my agenda, beginning with SONNY Davis Mystic Mantra, which was an amazing boost of higher frequencies through his intentional heart centered music. Mantras are a terrific way to raise ones vibration through the heart space. Talented musician friends that joined him on stage: Aurora Paa who sang Mantra with Sonny, Kristian Pentangeli on percussion, Geo Uhrich on violin, Danny Marquez Ortega (from Tatewari) on bass, Charly Peña on a variety of flutes, and saxophone. Also, about six cats joined to listen on the roof top; a sold out show! For the Mystic Mantra schedule you can contact Sonny Davis on FaceBook, or SonnyMusic.Net

MORE MUSIC with The Blonde Gypsies (Latcho and Andrea) was a delight as a friend and myself went on Friday to the Black Forest Restaurant in La Cruz. Latcho and Andrea are from Germany. Latcho Bartelsen began his journey learning “gypsy music” by actually following a band of gypsies! They perform their real life music which is infused with the stories of their lives and travels in Europe, mainly France and Spain. Latcho’s amazing lead guitar combined with his beautiful vocals and storytelling; Andrea’s rhythm guitar and castanets and vibrant energy sets the stage for an international musical delight. Combine that with the ambiance of the Black Forest Restaurant feasting on German cuisine makes for the perfect evening.

MORE MUSIC AT THE BUCERIAS FAIR Nothing says music in Mexico like the Bucerias nine-day festival that is going on right now. Strolling around the fair on Sunday evening there had to be at least five or six bands all playing their music at the same time, not to mention some of the booths playing their music. There is nothing unusual about this in Mexico. It’s part of the fun culture here. There are at least 300+ booths with just about everything you can think of for sale as well as the fun games and food. I purchased a beautiful necklace from the Rasta booth, where two beautiful artisans create their jewelry. The fireworks go off every night, with the biggest show at the end of the festival.

The Blessing of the Boats this year was on Tuesday Jan 24th. The pangas are decorated at the La Cruz Marina, and then they motor over as a group to the Bucerias Beach. One at a time, each panga drives up onto the beach to be blessed by the priest for a safe and prosperous year. The schedule for all of the events is posted in Bucerias at the Church in the town square.

The festival always lasts for a few extra days due to the fact they can’t leave until they are allowed into the next town they are going to. The fireworks are usually whenever the shows are over on stage. Enjoy the end of the Bucerias festival!

Thanks so much for tuning in this week.