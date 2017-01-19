Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Anything that gets you onto the bay or the beach will usually create the best experience! It is where most want to be spending their time while here in the Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit. This last week I went over to the new Destilideras / Nahui Beach for some rejuvenation and relaxation. Taking the new highway towards Punta de Mita is a speedy breeze! The signage is clear to exit at Nahui / Destilideras, stay left down to the old highway, and across the street to the parking lot.

There is a nice parking lot complete with a uniformed guard (Salvador) and a gentle easy walk to the relocated restaurant and the playa. (No more carrying your things up and down the stairs!) The restaurant is run by the same wonderful folks; Simmy Ortiz family and staff, along with the same great service and food and cocktails. Loungers, tables with umbrellas and chairs are available. Simmy also tells me that the old Nahui Beach Restaurant may be opening again in about a month or so. Playa Destilideras is my favorite beach on the Riviera Nayarit becaue it is flat a perfect for a beachcombing stroll. The waves are perfect for swimming. My friend Ralph and I sat next to a very fun couple who spoiled their pups! Yes, dogs are allowed here. Another great day in Paradise!

Banderas Bay Sailboat Racing

My good friend Andy Barrow is the director of the sailboat racing events at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Nuevo Vallarta. He was telling me about the fantastic races over the week so I asked him to share with us some of the events going on. The photos were taken by my friend John Pounder…what an amazing photographer! Thanks John! You can look or purchase more photos here: http://jldigitalmedia.zenfolio.com/

“Saturday, January 14, was a big day for sailboat racing in Banderas Bay! No less than three different sailing competitions were underway on the bay simultaneously:

– Race Two of the Vallarta Cup, operated by Vallarta Yacht Club

– The monthly race weekend for the Capri 37 fleet from Marina Vallarta

– The new monthly Hobie 16 races, also run by Vallarta Yacht Club.

All fleets enjoyed the amazing sailing conditions on the bay, with lighter winds on Saturday and stronger conditions on Sunday. Racers in the Vallarta Cup spotted 9 whales and several pods of dolphins during the event. Everyone had a great post-race party at Vallarta Yacht Club in the evening.

Vallarta Yacht Club is having their annual half-price initiation special through the end of January. If you ever wanted to join with others who have a passion for boating and community service, now is the time. To find out more you can email Andy Barrow directly at Andy@Sailor.nu or check out their website at http://www.vallartayachtclub.org/ .

Bocci Ball in Bucerias…

There are two fun loving folks from Canada named Peter and Darlene now known as “Pedro and Darletta ” who have been wintering in Bucerias for the past 18 years. They love playing Bocci Ball and help to organize the famous, if not infamous “Bocci on the Beach”. They have made friends with Frank Gardiner, (a Canadian writer) for friendly games on the playa located north of the Azul Condos and South of Karen’s Restaurant. The losers of the game have to return the Bocci Balls and equipment back up to the Bungalows. This last week Frank was the big loser and had to do the Walk of Shame! Maybe next week Frank!

Thanks for tuning in this week.