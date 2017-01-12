Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! It’s a perfect warm and balmy day as I sit at my friend Marie’s casa typing away while she knits these soft, beautiful socks that make me perspire just looking at them. While I love my Colorado Rocky Mountains, I am also so grateful to be living here on the Banderas Bay in Mexico all year around, now vacationing in Colorado.

The Amigos de Bucerias meetings are held the first Saturday of each month. It’s a great way to find out what is going on and a wonderful opportunity to meet new friends. There is a special election agenda this month.

Amigos provides opportunities for residents and visitors to meet socially and exchange important information about living in and around Bucerias. We want to make Bucerias an even better place to visit, work and live.

The February membership meeting and AGM will start at 10:00 a.m. on February 4th, 2017. We also offer a buffet breakfast which is available beginning at 9:15 a.m. Come and sign up or renew your membership for 2017. This months meeting/breakfast will be held at Delicios Mexicana. We will begin collection of the breakfast fee (100 pesos) and/or 2017 membership fee/renewals (250 pesos) from 9 am. Seating for the breakfast is limited, all reservations must be made no later than 6pm on Thursday, February 2nd, to amigosdebuceriasac@gmail.com with your names and how many are eating.

Community Corner with Sonny Davis

In the winter of 2014, singer and songwriter Sonny Davis produced his first studio album and named it “Involution”. This CD is a meditative, contemplative, and deep-healing experience that leaves the listener inspired. I have Sonny’s CD in my car and play it quite often; especially when I want to feel a sense of peace and calm in my busy schedule. Sonny’s music invokes the primordial sacred heart-space, raising the vibration in the room and within everyone as they listen. Sonny raised all the funds needed to record his first studio album through a successful Kickstarter campaign, which in tandem also crowd-funded a much needed stem cell treatment that allowed him the physical strength to complete the project and fulfill a dream. You see, my friend Sonny experiences a form of Muscular Dystrophy called CMT. It is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects his legs and hands. He uses a wheelchair full time now, but continues to play and share his style of “Mystic Mantra” vibrational music medicine for small and large crowds, and also performs for private parties.

As you bring your awareness and attention inside while listening to Sonny sing and play, a door opens the mystical, musical adventure within. Sonny says, “Close your eyes; open everything else.” Sonny’s next concert “Mystic Mantra” will be held at the Octopus Garden in La Cruz on January 16th. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and the Mystic Mantra concert will begin at 7:30pm. You never know who is going to show up to accompany him! The CD “Involution” is available. Relax and journey with the music of SONNY. You can contact Sonny Davis here. www.sonnymusic.net See you there!

PARAISO FELINO at the Sunday La Cruz Market

Folks leave kittens and puppies out on the streets, like the kittens in this story. Although I do think that these people knew that they would be rescued! “The dogs on our street start barking and Margarita goes out to look. Someone put a box under the neighbor’s car and ran. She opens the box and behold, a mommy with five tiny babies!! Adoptions are urgent. Look for us at the La Cruz Sunday Market 10am -2pm we’ll have kittens for adoption.” Please adopt a kitten if you can. They need a loving home. Thank you.

Recycling Glass

I saw this post and thought many would like to know about the location. “If you’re looking for a place to recycle glass there is a center on the road that bypasses Sayulita on the left hand side about a mile from the 200 Highway heading towards Punta Mita, you can’t miss it. The fence has grey wind screen on it.” LET’S RECYCLE!

Thanks for tuning in this week. I wear a lot of hats here in the Nayarit; specializing in long term rentals, Energy Medicine treatments, or if you’re looking to advertise in the Vallarta Tribune contact me for a quote. (There are a few more hats too!) Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com / Cat@NewEnergyConsciousness.com / Cat@PVTribune@Gmail.com Check out our FB page for fun info and give us a LIKE. www.facebook.com/allrivieranayaritfun . Enjoy the week everyone. AHO!