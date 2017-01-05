Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! About 25,000 people flew into PVR airport over the holiday weekend from different cities around Mexico to enjoy the festivities. The pueblos and beaches were packed (along with the roads) with restaurants flowing with music, drinks, and delicious food. The holiday extends for one more week for many. Enjoy the energies of the fiestas!

RIPTIDES….GET INFORMED!

RIPTIDES ARE DEADLY. Every year people are killed by riptides on the Riviera Nayarit. They not only carry you out to sea but also have a strong undertow that will suck you under and you will drown. Please look at these photos carefully and also take the time to look at the water while on the beach before getting in it. When we are drinking and partying we’re not always paying that close of attention.

If you do get caught in a Riptide do not try to fight it by swimming back. ALWAYS swim to the side, parallel along with the beach. This is your only chance of survival unless someone comes to save you on a board. It will depend on how wide it is before you get out so just keep swimming. Please watch this video link of a Riptide posted on the RivieraNayaritFun.com FB Page. /www.facebook.com/allrivieranayaritfun/.

Stay safe everyone and be aware, and please spread the word. It saves lives!

The Beat Goes On….Without skipping a beat, the Funraising Fun continues into the high season beginning with January events. If you’re going out why not make it WIN-WIN?!

Let’s help support the children! A couple of benefits for Manos de Amor begin with the “Dancing Under the Stars” on Wednesday, January 11 at the Samba Vallarta in Nuevo Vallarta. Social hour begins at 6pm and the Rhythm Roosters will be performing all their fun dancing tunes. They are serving appetizers along with beer, wine, pop and water.

On Tuesday, February 7 the Benefit for Manos de Amor “Hamburguesa Night” begins at 4:30pm. Tickets are 250 pesos. This will be in front of Los Mangos RV Park. Karaoke (come on, you know you want to get up and sing!); a lot of fun for everyone. Tickets will be available for purchase every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from nine to noon at the Mangos RV Park starting January 2 until they are sold out – so get your tickets NOW! Let’s help Support the kids!

Esquina 22 Bar and Lounge in Bucerias has new music on Thursdays with “Clube Do Bossa” performing classic bossa nova music.

Tescalama! The new La Cruz Sports Bar is perfect for the sports nut! With 5 – 60” TV’s, comfortable seating, and the food is delicious! My favorite is their Cesar Salad. Zoe Wood singing and playing guitar every Thursday… Check it out! Just past Alamar condos in La Cruz.

Raise Your Vibration with “Mystic Mantra”. My amigo Sonny Davis is playing his amazing energetic music on Jan 16 at 7:30pm at the Octopus Garden in La Cruz. His new CD is “Involution” and I love it!

FREE Fun in Bucerias with the Guys and Dolls Slow Pitch Soft Ball! The game is on Saturdays and begins at 9am at the Bucerias sports field. It’s fun and a great way to get exercise. All levels are welcome to join in. For questions contact Barry Munro at CondoAzul@Hotmail.com

FREE Spay/Neuter Clinic in Bucerias… Will be held on Jan 11- 14 at the old BBCC building, on Calle 16 de Septiembre near the corner of Matamoras. (If you’re not sure where that is, Google maps can help you.) They need volunteers to help with registration, recovery, cleaning crates, and returning pets to their owners. Spanish is not needed, but could be helpful. Please email Sue at sioux4noff@gmail.com if you can help out.

The vets also look for and treat for parasites and other medical conditions. Tell your neighbors and friends about the clinic. People can bring their own pets or street animals. Remember not to let your pet drink or eat if possible 10-12 hours before the surgery.

MORE FREE FUN at the La Cruz Marina… My friend Kat Liana (Event Coordinator for the Marina Riviera Nayarit) is really doing a superb job of entertaining us this year will all kinds of interesting events. New one-time events also pop up all season long.

Movie Night: Every Thursday at 7:00pm with food for sale

La Cruz Writers Group: Begins Thursday, Jan 14 at 10am-12:30

Full Moon Concert / Cantus Eterna: Jan 12 at 7pm La Cruz Marina Amphitheater

Thanks for tuning in this week. It really seems like time is going faster…or is that just because I am getting older? Create a fabulous New Year in 2017! For any questions or information please contact me at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com. AHO!