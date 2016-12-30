Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Happy New Year to all! New Year’s Eve is a big celebration around the Banderas Bay with amazing menus, live entertainment and with just about every hotel displaying firework shows. The Chinese lanterns are also becoming the big deal. I am bombarded at every light and beach restaurant with vendors selling them. As beautiful as these lanterns are, they are quite toxic and hazardous; starting fires, injuring and killing animals on land and sea etc. If you have purchased one please think twice before sending out to…well, who knows where it is going to land! I had an idea if there could be a way to tie some kind of light weight tether to it and just watch it float whilst making your wish. It could then come back down so you could throw it away afterwards. Now, I have not tried this; it is just an idea! (Check out the great article in the paper on the hazards of these lanterns.) Many other countries have banned these hazardous lanterns. It’s always a choice, and it’s the choices we make that are important.

Most folks are ready to party down for New Year’s. Feasting and drinking with friends and lovers at favorite restaurants; kissing at the stroke of midnight, dancing all night with many parties raging until dawn. The party is ON!

If the big fun is not your thing you may find yourself at low key smaller private party. The beginning of the New Year is the time where people reflect on their lives and traditionally make their “New Year’s resolutions” or actually set new intentions for recreating their lives. Quitting smoking or other habits that no longer serve them, more exercise and actually using the gym membership or finding the love of their life are just a few examples.

Spiritual Gatherings

Many gather in a more spiritual way to embrace and take the opportunity to reflect on their personal progress, bringing in hope and joy and the potentials to create a happier life. You may know of a gathering like this, or you may want to invite your friends over and create your own.

Spirituality helps you connect and inspires you to be your true self, your soul self, and live from that center. It’s challenging enough to set aside time for meditation, contemplation and rejuvenation these days. Here are some ideas that you can have fun with to create potentials for your New Year in a fun group setting.

1. The first step would be to invite other like minded family and friends over who would enjoy a nice dinner in the comfort of your home with the intention of spiritual reflection. You may be very surprised who will want to come! Take turns sharing meaningful and positive memories of the past year. (Or what has been learned from a negative experience.)

This will help you to get to know each other better and also allow a potential for a more intimate and meaningful relationship.

2. Have Gratitude. It’s great to take some time to focus on all we have accomplished and all of the blessings in our lives. Make a list of these things and share some of them with each other. Your list will be a lot longer than you think!

3. Goal Setting and Manifesting. The New Year is all about the energy of new beginnings and setting your intentions for the New Year is very powerful. We are amazing creators! Make a list with categories. Be as specific as you can. Taking turns to set goals out loud can also be very empowering.

4. Meditate. Meditation and being mindful is a very powerful practice. Spend time just before and after midnight in a meditation, or a guided meditation. This will really ground you and bring you to your center, and you will come into the New Year feeling peaceful and with a sense of joy and acceptance.

5. Bring instruments to your party and sing songs together instead of listening to only one person. It’s fun to sing together!

6. Spending time with you. As some may think of this as depressing or lonely, on a spiritual level it is actually making the choice to focus on yourself to promote the expanding of your consciousness.

The goal is to prioritize self care and enjoy each moment.

If you would like to attend a spiritual gathering you may try looking for one through a yoga or spiritual center or your local church. For other fun parties and shows check out the allBucerias.com and the allLaCruz.com calendars and enjoy the festivities! Thanks for tuning in this week. No matter what you choose, enjoy your New Year’s Eve celebrations!

Many blessings of loving kindness and joy for all.