Hey Everybody, Happy Holidays! Here in Mexico the majority of folks are Catholic or Christian. However, from November 1st to January 15th there are 29 holidays observed by seven major religions. This is how our world is; an amazing place filled with different people and cultures. Saying Happy Holidays can simply mean that you wish everyone happiness no matter what their persuasion. Live, Love, and let live!

Bucerias Art Walk / Thursdays 7-9pm

Every Thursday is the Bucerias Art Walk on the Southside of the arroyo (river), over by Mark’s Bar and Grill, and all the way down to Encore Restaurant. (Both fabulous, by the way.) It’s an enjoyable evening visiting the Bucerias art galleries, sipping on wine and snacking on appies that the galleries offer while taking in the beautiful art, and perhaps a special purchase. It’s a great opportunity to get the last of your Christmas shopping completed.

Jan Marie Boutique has a great selection from small to large items that make for the perfect gift. While you’re strolling about be sure to stop by Doug and Linda’s casa, #52 Lazaro Cardenas, for their art exhibit of Rigoberto Mora and Doug’s paintings. Rigo has been painting beautiful oils and watercolors of dancing ladies and tigers, with Doug is still creating his crazy fun “Fish” art.

Doug and Linda’s casa is also where the Bucerias Singers rehearse every year. The Bucerias Singers will be strolling up and down the avenue singing Christmas carols this week. I had the privilege of singing with them for a couple of years; what a wonderful experience!

If you’re in San Pancho, and want to get a last minute gifts please stop at the Entreamigos Community Center, close to the entrance of town on the main drag. Always remember how you choose to spend your money is a powerful and effective way to create the world that we want to live in. When you shop at Entreamigos you contribute to the education, the environment and to the community. They have a lot of fun items…check them out!

Happy Birthday Nancy Hache!

A few days ago I was out in Bucerias in the early evening. I just happened to run into friends, Nancy and Brian Hache, their son Jeff and his wife Mel. They were going into the new Bucerias restaurant Las Lupita for her birthday dinner. They have really decorated up the street with banners and lights; it’s so nice I had to take a couple of photos. Happy Birthday mi amiga! May you have many more wonderful years celebrating life.

Esquina 22 Bar and Lounge / Bucerias

I need to write an apology begging forgiveness from Alain and Arturo, the owners of Esquina 22, and the entertainment for a misquote a couple of papers ago. I wrote that the live music is on Thurs, Fri and Sat, which, is incorrect! Esquina 22 has live music on Wednesday with Cesar Medina, Thursday with Checko and Alex, and Friday with Ricardo Cruces, all beginning at 7pm with weekly food and drink specials. Happy Hour -2X1 National Drinks, Beer and House Wine from 3-7pm. OK! I feel better now! Sorry guys!

While many folks will be cooking up their turkey dinners at home and entertaining with friends, others enjoy going out to celebrate. There are so many places to choose from. The most important days are the days spent with the people we love, and who love us. Wherever you find yourself, have a joyous celebration with family and friends. Many blessings of love. For any questions please email me at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com AHO!