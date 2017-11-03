At an unpretentious Chinese food resto on Insurgentes (that serves very broccoli and chicken, I met up with dear friend Alain Perreault to talk about his upcoming play “Buyers and Cellars”. Opening in December at Incanto, Alain directs the brilliant Cesar Bravo in this off Broadway play/monologue that was originally inspired by a book written by Barbra Streisand. Cesar Bravo who can be hysterically funny onstage (Snow White in Princesas Desesperadas) and chillingly insane (Alan Strang in Equus), I have no doubt he will become Alex Moore and draw us all into this fantastic play.

So many people asked me what property I was going on about last week in this column that has become this uber-chic, very private B & B in town. The name is Palacio 199, right across from Signature on Calle Pulpito. You will not find more gracious hosts than Max and Sig and the house is a true piece of Vallarta’s history, upgraded where it needed but gloriously Mexican in charm and feel – it is beautiful. Go to www.palacio199.com and look at the photos. (Then try and be happy in your hotel room)…Next time stay at Palacio 199 (and invite me over!).

Doctora Paty Villanueva, a well-known podiatrist at the CMQ hospital just off Insurgentes, has reopened her shiny new offices for medical pedicures. What’s the difference between a medical pedi and a regular one? To answer my question, Paty popped me into a very comfortable, plushy chair and had one of her well-trained podiatrists give me a medi pedi. Wow. The differences are huge. First, they are geared towards taking care of feet that have problems, or their attached bodies have problems – like diabetes, or often the elderly cannot bend down easily to take care of their own toes. Even though the surroundings are beautiful and comfortable, this is still a hospital. There are no plug-in plastic containers to soak your feet in. No soaking is involved at all; nothing spreads bacteria faster than warm water. Gloves, masks, safety glasses are the norm and you won’t be sharing nail polish with anybody. There isn’t any. If you bring some, they will paint you but remember – your toes need a break every once in a while to just be free. Mine looked so good I was quite happy to leave them naked! Send an email and make an appointment, Paty’s Foot Clinic is on the first floor of CMQ Hospital on Basilio Badillo and yes, she is opening another at the CMQ in Bucerias soon! footclinicpvr@gmail.com

Having lunch with one of the kindest people I know, Georgia Darehshori of Casa Karma, sitting on the edge of a now-calm Rio Cuale at Incanto, with the sun shining down and giving us time and space to catch up. Love you, girlfriend, and that’s how I ended my week, From Here.