Had a lovely lunch with Bill Makley last week at a brand new spot on Hidalgo Street, just minutes from my house. The resto/coffee house is called Metate. The menu is limited but very interesting and everything is prepared fresh to order. I had an unusual spinach salad, completely unlike what I was expecting, with thin, thin slices of red Delicious apples – delightful. Bill’s salad, too, was different with grilled veggies. The place was packed by the time we left so check it out! Great choice, Bill, thanks!

Technically our season starts the Sunday following American Thanksgiving. (Perhaps that’s the day prices go up!) In my opinion, the fun of season starts October 31st with Halloween. With grown people wildly dressing up and the parties are everywhere with other like-minded adults reliving the best part of childhood, well, mine at least. We, as kids, got to go out after dark (freezing freaking cold in Canada), with big pillowcases that became really heavy I am happy to say, by the end of the night. And, in Mexico, it’s even better, followed immediately by two days exuberantly dedicated to the remembrances of those who have already passed on.

One of the best opening-of-season parties is at Nacho Daddy on Basilio Badillo – Halloween is also their 9th anniversary! They have great prizes for the best costumes and their food and drinks are always on the large end of the scale so go visit Sean and Tammy, give them each nine big hugs, have dinner, drink and enjoy!

And, that does it for me, From Here.