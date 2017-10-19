I have had a most interesting week with some really interesting even intriguing people. The city of Vallarta has this very cool power of attracting smart people who surprise themselves by doing unordinary things…like moving here, lock, stock and barrel without a great deal of thought or major planning but making a decision of the heart, knowing their destiny is here. Somehow. Against a lot of odds sometimes – never mind what your friends and family think! – just going for it with such positive-ness, such right-ness, that it works. I never get tired of hearing the stories and certainly never get tired of looking at the results of such ‘impulsiveness’. A case in point – I was in the most extraordinary house, now an uber-private B & B. Old house (sixty years), renovated and updated where it needed and left alone to shine otherwise, right smack in the middle of town.

Stopped in to visit with John Ribson who owns Seasons P.V. home of my fave food group – fries and gravy. No, I didn’t have any; still recovering, worse luck; but soon! Some very interesting news (maybe) coming from John in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned…

Then I went to Mantamar. If you haven’t been to this sensational Beach Club at the end of Los Muertos – go! It is beautiful! There are acres of lounge chairs with huge umbrellas on the beach and around the pool. There are cabanas, there’s a Jacuzzi, there’s a restaurant under an enormous palapa on the beach that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, a full bar and their own hotel across the street. It is so pretty! And, yes, you can buy a day pass…go and see Freddy.

A reminder to everyone – Volume III of PechaKucha takes place this Thursday night, October 19th, at 8:20 at the Los Mangos Library. Director of PK for Vallarta, Paco Ojeda, will again host this amazing informational, fast-paced, entertaining event. If you missed the first two, make sure to catch this one – all about getting busy and volunteering your time, energy and money. Learn about Vallarta’s many charitable organizations that are mostly funded by private citizens. You will have fun, trust me! And, the Vallarta Tribune is sponsoring this event so admission is free! Don’t be late.

That’s it from me, From Here.