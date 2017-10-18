I am being unmercifully teased and tantalized lately. Via email mostly and the odd encounter on the streets about this upcoming season. For example – take El Rio BBQ Bar and their line-up of Tribute Artists…starting with Rod Stewart. And Cher. Elton John and John Fogarty. Roy O, Neil Diamond and the fabulous Dahl Brothers from Canada doing the Blues Brothers from Chicago. And, Impresario Merv Buchanan, who is responsible for putting these incredible talents together, has, of course, packed the Luna Lounge and El Rio for the last two seasons and has branched out further to include Guayabitos and Mazatlan. Not all the acts go to all the places so you’ll have to stay tuned to the Tribune pages to see who is where…like maybe QUEEN at Incanto!!

And, Incanto’s line-up is already impressive with darling Spencer Day coming back for his sixth season in Vallarta. Love that young man! Oh, and Well Strung who are just wonderfully freaking perfect in all and every way. And, yes. Extraordinary musicians.

And once Joe Jack’s move back to their newly renovated space on Basilio Badillo, Azafran, the latest resto concept from Michel Pascal Ferrari will open on Olas Altas. Michel’s new Manager, Gerwin Rutten, originally from Holland, is delighted to finally be living in Vallarta after years of vacationing here. Stay tuned for lots more deliciousness and news of Azafran.

And good friends are coming soon! Don and Dave for Dia de Los Muertos; Wanda for five whole months after touring half the world all summer long; she’ll be needing a lie-down. And best of all, my sister Patrice arrives in November for an unprecedented long stay. So much to look forward to and today the sun is out so that’s it from me, From Here!