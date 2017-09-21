So…did you miss me? Since our last one-sided conversation, my routine has run amok. No theatre, no great flicks, no awesome drinks in fancy bars and trendy restos, no plays, no live entertainment and not a single stimulating conversation with even one charming Vallarta expat.

I went into hospital instead. Emergency surgery, slashed like a freaking rainbow trout stem to stern and then home, recovering, writing this column when my computer crashed and burned seconds before hitting send.

(Here we go again from a conveniently located cyber around the corner from my house.) I was at IMSS Hospital for eight days; cannot say enough good things about the care and the food – when they finally decided to feed me – was better than good – varied, tasty, some salad parts even pretty!

Dearest friend Sandra Cesca, first visitor in hospital, first visitor at home, brought me flowers she couldn’t bring in, dammit! Second up was Ricardo Mazcal, friend, colleague, herbal genius and long stemmed white rose smuggler. Madeline Milne, my editor, woke me from morphine induced bliss, whispering in my ear, “The nurses tell me some patients pretend to be sleeping.” Teach me to miss a bloody deadline! Jim Lee came in dressed in coordinate colors with a gayly flowered bag out of which sprang an orange stuffed tiger. My last visitor I texted (no cell phones in hospital…please) because I wasn’t certain I might not need his help: Michael Lindner from Vallarta Hospice. No, not planning on dying just yet but while I was in Recovery, I had some interesting what-if’s cross my not-general-anesthetic-soaked brain (that’s another story). I know Vallarta Hospice has a whole range of services available, with hospice care for now, at least, making up only 5% of their business. He graciously came and listened while I bombarded him with living-single/mature/foreign/non-fluent in Spanish/I’ve fallen and I can’t get up scenarios until visiting hours were over. Long and short of it people – put Vallarta Hospice on your speed dial now: 322 220 7657.

Worst thing about being in hospital (besides real air) was missing some very important events I had had in my calendar for some time including brilliant photographer Mike Laking’s Celebration of Life for his husband Paul; Sean Carey’s 50th birthday celebration put together by HIS amazing husband Jim Lee; and El Grito, my favourite Mexican celebration. I have not missed many in 26 years.

Coming up this week, events you must attend – I will see you everywhere MAYBE. Miracle time!

Thursday, the 21st at 7 pm, the reawakening/rejuvenation/revamping/restoring of Casa Karma. Five types of gourmet pizza, five different wines and fabulous salad. All you can eat heaven for $300 pesos. Some proceeds from the art exhibit will find their way to Los Volcanes, quite possibly the most remarkable Colonia in Vallarta.

On Friday, the 22nd, the venerable Jim Lee can put another notch in his Gucci belt. The birthday boy promises a Magical Mystery Tour at Casa Karma complete with tarot card readings and many performers coming to play at the lavish Boutique Hotel that is Casa Karma.

Saturday, the 23rd, at Incanto, go experience PetchaKucha Volume II. It starts at 8:20, hosted by Vallarta PK Director Paco Ojeda. This revolutionary way to sell, virtually anything, will perk up your summer blahs. Trust me, after attending Volume One, you will leave the theatre (eventually), stop talking about what the hell you just saw and walk home with a spring in your step. Trust me!

Lastly and to kick off a week of vacations, Incanto is throwing an “End of Summer Party/Fundraiser for Chistobal”, ex sound tech at Incanto. You all deserve at least a week off. What a spectacular first season Incanto has had. To Tracy Parks, Bev, Gilberto, Eric, Aunt Pearl,Salvatore, Santiago, Kateri, Renzo, your great entertainers, wait staff, bartenders, here’s to more sell-out crowds coming up. Take a bow, all of you.

For keeping the home fires burning, my thanks go to my indestructible roommate Hank, my darling David and for whom all bells toll: Rayne, Dulce and Miri.

I am going to bed…From Here.