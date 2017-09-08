I had a lovely breakfast with Sandra Cesca last week at Incanto. Her Puerto Vallarta Walking Tours will resume very shortly and will include special tours for those in wheelchairs. Besides being a fine writer, and author of some cleverly put together guide books, she has some other irons in the fire. I will wait until she lets the world know what’s next on her horizon!

Then there’s Ray Vallarta launching his new business: Starboard Yachts. We (me, Ray and his fine dog, Tobias) had drinks at Signature overlooking the city on a rare dreary day. He talked about his chef, his crew, his two fabulous boats, his superb menus. To see Vallarta from the water is an outstanding treat – add being served the highest quality hors d’oeuvres along with champagne and fine liquors while the sun shines and the world quietly slips by – is heaven. Ray’s tours will be strictly private. Think about this if you are having family and friends coming this season: Your own luxurious yacht for however many hours you please, and, you can pick your yacht mates! Prices vary, of course, dependent on which boat, how many people for how long and all of those details, but knowing Ray, his incredible work ethic and how much he cares about what he does at all times, anyone booking a charter with him is booking a once-in-a-lifetime memory. As Ray says, Starboard Yachts is “the ultimate in luxury yacht tours.”

Had coffee at the Vallarta Cigar Factory with Mosaic Artist Nat Moraga who showed me her next project that starts next week! She and her brother will oversee (and, no doubt, do half the work) on a projected year-long (sit down!) 2.5 million peso project in Parque Lazaro Cardenas! If you liked their wall at the elementary school on Pino Suarez, imagine that beautifulness all over the Park! Benches will be rebuilt and contoured using recycled plastic bottles and beer cans (start saving them to help!) then the mosaic (p)art will begin. The plan is brilliant, extremely well-structured and will provide a dozen jobs. Nat wants to be finished before Vallarta’s 100th birthday the end of May 2018 – you can make her wish come true by donating. While she has permits from the City in hand, it will be up to her and us, the public, to get it funded and done. The entire project will be videotaped from start to finish and made into a documentary film next year. If you see Nat at work, give her a cheer and some money and/or order a tile and become a permanent integral piece of what could turn out to be one of the largest single art projects in the world!

Maestro Salvatore Rodriguez celebrated 38 years of playing piano last week. An over-sold concert in Incanto’s Theatre had people sitting in aisles and walkways, everyone wanting to show their support for, and their love of, this amazing musician. He has accompanied some of Mexico’s finest singers and can play the loudest, raunchiest honky-tonk or the haunting sweetness of Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’. I don’t know how long it takes him to memorize a piece of music and, he memorises all of it. Ask him to play your favorite song next time you have brunch at Incanto, chances are he will know it, by heart and beautifully. From Ranchero to Opera, Salvatore never overpowers his singers. He has a sensitive, intuitive and sympathetic touch on the keyboard he knows so very well. The stage was gloriously elegant, loaded with roses, lilies and crystal candelabra and El Maestro at ease in his ‘esmokin’. This wonderful celebration was emceed by Paco Ojeda, not in a tux but another Vallarta Maestro no matter what he wears.

On those two high notes, that’s it From Here.