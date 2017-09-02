Coming up this week @ Incanto – first, on Thursday, the 31st, the Liberace of Mexico, Maestro Salvatore Rodriguez celebrating his 38th year of playing piano. He can – and does – play anything and everything; perfectly and from memory. From Ranchero music to Beethoven he never misses a note and is keenly aware of whomever it is he is accompanying. He listens and changes tempo instantly if his singer holds a note a tad longer than rehearsed. He is amazing to watch perform – always intent and gloriously happy doing his life’s passionate work. I hope there are a few tickets left for this concert.

Friday and Saturday nights – September 1 and 2 mark the last two performances of Princesas Desesperadas. This production is the funniest ensemble comedy I have ever seen live. Period. So, don’t just sit there, go get your tickets! Don’t worry that it is in Spanish – believe me – you’ll get it.

And on to PechaKucha – that we can now actually pronounce properly! (peCHAkucha.) Held at Incanto and hosted by Paco Ojeda – the first of (for sure) four ‘Volumes’ took place in the theatre on a rainy night last weekend. Please Google Pechakucha so you will understand the new-ness of this concept for our fair city. What a great, innovative way to share…anything you want. You know how seminars go, right? Out of six speakers, five will allow you to sleep. Not in a PechaKucha! The deal is, whatever you have to say has to be said in six minutes. Anybody can keep their eyes open that long. The six speakers at Volume One were: Ramiro Daniel – one of Mexico’s finest directors. He is also an actor, playwright, a good public speaker who can do the entire six minutes without having to pause to breathe. A young student, Alan, who has incredible, sustainable ideas with drawings for university dormitories; a chef who teaches kids here in Vallarta to cook healthy meals to prevent heart attacks and strokes; Kevin Simpson, who spoke passionately about saving the peyote fields belonging historically to the Huicholes from Canadian mining companies; Paco Ojeda spoke of his childhood super heroes and their ability to fly and how now he can do just that with all the communication tools he has at hand and uses brilliantly and finally, Mike Laking, the amazing digital photographic artist, spoke of the process of his art form, what he took out of a photograph and why and continued on to the business end of selling his work.

So many interesting and diverse topics with a Q & A that followed each presenter. The time flew, the audience hung back when it was done and groups of people stood and talked about what they had just witnessed. There was a sense of renewed enthusiasm – a burst of positive energy that can only have a ripple effect that touched everyone who was in that room.

Thanks to Incanto for providing the theatre space; to Host Paco Ojeda who – again – is breaking ground and bringing us new and innovative ways to communicate our passions. To Perro Bravo’s co-founder Alain Perreault, sponsor of this Volume One PechaKucha for his succinct words. For everyone who attended, bravo! for being there for this historic event.

And that’s it for me, From Here.