The Vallarta Garden Club meeting was held last week at Incanto. After drinks,we gathered in Incanto’s theatre to learn the latest projects that the Garden Club plans to tackle in the coming months. Some very ambitious ventures to be sure; that boils down to needing your support peso-wise and your time and energy getting planting and pruning done.

I will let you know when the next meeting is being held and hope you will come. You don’t have to be a member (but it isn’t expensive to become one!) and it’s a great way to meet new people in our city.

Also at Incanto – two important, fun events to wind up the month of August: Paco Ojeda presents the first Vallarta PechaKucha this coming Saturday, the 26th, at 8:20 (that’s 20:20…Google PechaKucha and it will all make sense!) then next Thursday, the 31st, Paco helps Salvatore, el Maestro Rodriguez, celebrate his 38th anniversary of playing piano. Other special guests will be there; check the box office and see if there are tickets available…then get them fast!

I received an invitation last week to Tercer Llamada, a theatre that opened two years ago across the street from Macroplaza. (Tercer Llamada means Third Call: a traditional announcement in most theatres that the production is about to begin. And, please, be IN your seat after Second Call!) I met owner Victor Jimenez, originally from Mexico City, for a tour of his theatre prior to the performance of “Soy Frida. Soy Libre” (“I am Frida. I am Free”). I met the cast of two, including La Llorona, as they were getting ready for the monologue.

I was surprised at first to learn that Frida would be played by a man – Raul Cruces Najera. The reason? Director Victor could not find a woman strong enough after auditioning a dozen actresses. I must say Raul presented a believable, powerfully heartbreaking, self-obsessed Frida, quite mad by the end of her short life due to her tremendous amount of physical pain and suffering.

The production itself took more than a year to put together with hundreds of photographs, many of them taken by Victor in the famous Blue House that belonged to Frida and husband Diego Rivera in Mexico City.

I know many theatre-goers in our expat community who don’t go to local Mexican productions because they don’t speak Spanish well enough to understand fully.

That is no longer an issue: Tercer Llamada is now providing English subtitles on a TV screen unobtrusively and well-placed on the stage so your eyes don’t miss much action. It is one of the many improvements in local theatre presentations that will no doubt catch on and, I am thinking too, of the many English performances that Mexicans don’t go to because of language.

Tercer Llamada has also added ‘Video Mapping’ to create interesting changeable backgrounds to “Soy Frida. Soy Libre.” Also, coming to this 90+ seat-theatre: a bar will be available this fall/winter season. Air-conditioned – NOT freezing! – comfy seats, very congenial staff. Lots of parking available across the street and a bus will drop you right at the front door.

And that Tercer Llamada is it, From Here.