Immigration Alert, part IV – People who have been following this column the last few weeks (go to www.vallartatribune.com for past issues) have told me their concerns for friends who are currently in the U.S. and Canada for the summer who received “Inmigrado” status years ago and thought (like I did) that that was that. It isn’t. For those of you reading this online, take a few minutes to contact the nearest Mexican Consulate and check your status to make sure your papers are in order. Take advantage of the fact you are out of country now which is where you MIGHT have to be to fix things anyway. Same thing goes for ex-pats living here in Vallarta. Immigration office is open 9 to 1, Monday to Friday; phone numbers are: 224 7970 and 224 7653. Good luck.

Paco Ojeda presents “Great Jazz vocalists of the 20th Century” at Incanto this Saturday, August 12th at 4 pm. This is only the beginning of “Paco Ojeda on Music” in English! I have enjoyed every one of Paco’s music appreciation discourses in Spanish; now I can’t wait to truly ‘get’ everything he has to offer. Paco is a tireless researcher and puts together incredible audio/video productions that he creates himself. I guarantee you will have fun, be entertained by his infectious enthusiasm on whatever topic and will absolutely come out of the theatre at Incanto smarter than when you went in.

Incanto is hosting the Vallarta Garden Club on Thursday the 17th at 6 pm and guess what? There will be a meeting after cocktails, of course. President David Muck will be here to chair the meeting in the air-conditioned comfort of Incanto’s lovely cabaret theatre.

The 2017, Second-Annual Summer Bash celebrating Cheryl’s Shoebox is history. And, as predicted, was great fun, extremely well attended despite dark skies and spits of rain. Two hundred people descended on Babel Bar on the Isla Cuale, bought tee-shirts, drinks and great food, all to buy shoes for our Mexican schoolkids who don’t have any. Honoring Cheryl, who started this charitable effort and sadly passed away a few years ago, whose dearest friends organize, cajole and preside over this now annual summer event. Also bags of school supplies were on hand for us to buy for children who need them.

Live music by GLORIA AND DA’ CREW had people and kids up dancing and the games were insanely hilarious. JG Group, with Julie Guerrero heading the team, donated more than $5,000 pesos counting Incanto’s share of her birthday party held there last week. Incanto’s General Manager, Gilberto, dropped an envelope off to Vicki Steuteville for $3,200 pesos. While all the teams gave their very best, first place went to Nacho Daddy. Well done Sean, Tammy and crew! I will let you know next week how many kids received new shoes. Thanks everyone for helping to create the best Summer Bash in Vallarta.

My favourite bank ever – Intercam – has supported yet another altruistic first among banks…make that first among businesses, in Vallarta, overall. Intercam gave a crash course on financial and money-saving topics for…kids! All of this took place just last week in conjunction with the Punta de Mita Foundation. Intercam is always looking forward and children are the future of Mexico so why not start learning about finances while they are learning everything else? (I know a lot of adults who could use a similar course!)

Seriously, though, if you don’t have an account at Intercam, find your closest branch (see page five) and get to it. Imagine banking in English? And earning real, countable interest on your account. Imagine not having to pay bank fees for depositing or withdrawing your own money? AND they are green and they care about our planet; they’ll take good care of your money and make you more.

“PechaKucha is coming”…From Here.