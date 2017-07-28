Jovany’s “Everything Must Go Sale” is this coming weekend with an Open House Friday and Saturday at Horizon Residences but, you can get a sneak preview by appointment so call 322 260 4943. In Jovany’s own words: “…my client Ron Thompson designed pretty much everything (Ron Thompson Interior Designs). all high-quality shipped from New York and Palm Springs. Oh! And bargains, bargains, bargains!”

Had fabulous food and conversation at Seasons P.V., close to Intercam Banco, last week with dear friend Alain Perreault. I wanted poutine without cheese; he wanted with. Then he saw the spaghetti special that we both wanted plus salad and French bread. We asked the impossible – could we share? And we did, with our waiter Cesar making sure everything came out of the kitchen already split in two. Lovely Caesar salad, fries and gravy for me (with cheese for the French Canadian) and Spaghetti Bolognese. It was Happy Hour and freezing cold in there. A quick walk took us to our next meat locker for martinis – Incanto’s piano bar. We joined owner Tracy Parks at the bar for more chatter about upcoming events…this Friday the 28th brings back Princesas Desesperadas, the hilarious story of four Disney princesses disgruntled after 15 years of being wed to princes who will seemingly never be kings; therefore, they shall never be queens. Well….Snow White, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella are played by men. The four get together for some serious Girl Talk aided and abetted by various beverages and recreational goodies to enhance the desperation in their conversation. This show is so freaking funny and has previously sold out every performance in Vallarta. Join me opening night. Oh, Alain Perreault is the Producer of this madcap comedy. Don’t miss it. Curtain is 8:30 pm this Friday in Incanto’s theatre.

This Saturday, the 29th, at Fusion Gourmet, is a most unusual event…”Let’s Have Dinner and Talk About Death” starts at 7 pm with a maximum of 20 guests who – besides being royally fed – will be given topics to discuss. Believe me, I will have a full report next week!

The Second Annual Cheryl’s Shoebox Summer Bash is a week closer. This charitable event will happen at Babel Bar on the Isla Cuale, Sunday, August 6th, starting at 2 pm with live music, games and hammocks. Last year was wonderful; don’t miss this one – proceeds buy shoes and school supplies for so many underprivileged kids. Cheryl will be there as always; her spirit smiling down on the fun.

Went to see Paul Crist at his cozy Hotel Mercurio just off Olas Altas. Mercurio is in the thick of all things ‘Olas Altas’ and so close to the beach on a major, but very quiet street. I am planning to go again soon to sit by the pool and have lunch. What an oasis! Very Mexican Old-World style and full every weekend. While I was waiting for Paul, Bill Hevener walked into the lobby and we sat and talked about Gay Pride events that happened this year and plans for next year that already exceed Everyone’s Wildest Imaginings…Stay Tuned!

Immigration Alert, part II My column last week encouraged (terrified??) a number of people who got in touch asking questions about their status. Methinks the Immigration office will be somewhat busier in the next few weeks. As for me, I received a couple more notices via email to fill out more forms; which I did, praying I was understanding the Spanish perfectly. (oh, lord….) Then, I received a letter from Emma Gomez on behalf of her boss, Lic. Edgar Ezechiel Alvarez Gudiño, to go to Immigration, Monday, July 24th to be fingerprinted for my “new immigration document”. I think that calls for a tentative Halleluiah, From Here!