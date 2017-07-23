Casa Karma is constantly in flux. Start with an amazing intimate Resort/Boutique Hotel setting, throw an idea or two out there and start inviting people to make it happen and – voila! – another reason to visit Casa Karma has become a reality! Owner Georgia Darehshori has opened the air-conditioned living room of Casa Karma with its grand piano for “Open Piano Night” every Monday. The living room is just off The Bar (where folks flock every Bloody Sunday for refreshments/hangover cures) with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the setting sun in the Bay of Banderas. While various virtuosos come and go, Michael Lindner has become an integral part of Monday nights and has played at the Vatican; need I say one more word? Last Monday also featured Marco from Los Volcanes – a prodigy at 16 years old. The packed, SRO crowd enjoyed cocktails, of course, and tapas by Jim Lee of ‘Living Vallarta’ and an assortment of headliners from Act II Entertainment including “Trinity”, composed of the last three winners of Voice of Vallarta; a very special treat for me. There were so many influential people, kind mentors, altruistic lovers of Vallarta, and movers and shakers in the audience, I cannot even start to mention names; sure as hell I will forget someone! Let me just say this: it doesn’t matter what it is – if it’s happening at Casa Karma – just go; disappointment is not an option.

IMMIGRATION ALERT: I have lived in Vallarta for nearly 30 years, have jumped through three FM-3 hoops and finished my FM-2, became an Immigrant and have blithely NOT paid attention to new Immigration laws. Guess what, people? I came ‘this close’ to losing everything I hold dear in Mexico. Ignorance of the law is not a defense and I literally threw myself at the mercy of Delegado Regional en Puerto Vallarta, Senor Ezechiel Alvarez Gudino, head of Immigration. Anyone who carries an FM-3, FM-2, Immigrant Card stating in two languages you are a Permanent Resident of Mexico hear this: NOT ANY MORE. The papers are worthless and are NOT LEGAL DOCUMENTS. And! If you have a proper, new Permanent Resident card and move, get married/divorced, change jobs, etc., you have 90 days to tell Immigration what the changes are. And, if you don’t, there are multas (fines) adding up in the background. So, take a day and your papers to Immigration from 9 to 1, Monday to Friday, and check your status. Oh, and do this yourself in person. DO NOT HIRE SOMEONE ELSE. If you are not fluent in Spanish, by all means, take a friend who is. I will have more on this extremely important aspect of our lives next week.

The Vallarta Garden Club Meet(ing) and Greet was held last week at Babel Bar for the first time. What a lovely and fitting place for the Garden Club to get together – this oasis of quiet places to sit and eat or get a margarita handed to you while sprawled in a hammock (they are scattered throughout this city/jungle eatery on the cusp of downtown Vallarta). Located on the Isla Cuale just past Le Bistro from Insurgentes and beside the swinging bridge off Aquiles Serdan – it is walking distance from everywhere! New ownership a few months ago has spruced up the restaurant/bar space but it retains a comfortable – come as you are and spend the afternoon – feel to it. For those who want a change from the beach and the attendant sandiness, check out Babel Bar. Incidentally, The Second Annual Cheryl’s Shoebox Summer Bash will be held at Babel Bar on August 6. Last year was a super great party; let’s do it again!

Jovany Jara – the go-to-guy in Vallarta for vintage clothes, jewelry and other fabulous blast-from-the-past goodies, is having another of his amazing estate sales. This one will be at Horizon Residences with Open Houses Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29 but contact Jovany and get in early by appointment starting Monday the 24th. From what I have heard, the selection is huge and diverse with beautiful collectables and useful things like step ladders. See Jovany’s ad in this issue for more information.

