The summer’s first ‘tormenta’ was last night. The lightening and the rain I love; the thunder not so much. My cats, if not glued, trembling, by my side, find a place where they feel safer. Like under the bed. It’s dark there. A heavy brocade bed skirt keeps the space pitch black. I would join my kitties if I could fit; they are always smarter than me.

So, I sit on my bed in the dark and wait it out with every primal fear imaginable running through my brain. Every storm-based disaster I have actually lived through recurs and the ones that I sit there and think about making the real ones pale by comparison.

What does thunder mean? I mean, what is the point of it? Enough of it would have to knock the Earth just a tad off-center, no? When my house trembles like a bomb has gone off close by (yes, I have lived in the Middle East and know what I am talking about); how many of those can happen without damaging our poor Mother Earth’s axis? And why does thunder sometimes sound downright suggestive like heat making a mirage on a highway? And then make such an explosion that even cars scream out STOP IT in the night. As if there wasn’t enough racket.

Also with our tormentas come buckets of rain and leaks. It doesn’t matter if you live in a two-dollar house or a two-million dollar one, the inside of your house will get wet if it’s in Vallarta. Might be a simple thing like the vibration of the bloody thunder throwing open a window or moving a door slightly. KNOW WHERE YOUR LEAKS ARE and from now until October 25th (the anniversary of Hurricane Kenna), learn how to walk about in the dark and step OVER the buckets and step gingerly on the fluffy towels doing yeoman’s work sucking up the water. And, don’t forget Thunder’s best friend “Lightening” will destroy your computer, Smart TV and anything else you keep plugged in during a tormenta. Unplug, people. Those dollar store “surge protectors” are crap as are many of the really, really expensive ones. Unplug: Mother Nature appreciates knowing that you know you cannot win when SHE is TORMENTING you.

I was, I am, I will be unplugged, From Here. .