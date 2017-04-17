You know what’s cool? Gratitude. It’s Monday, I am at my computer writing my columns and articles for the Vallarta Tribune like I do every Monday. I am eating yummy cookies and drinking leftover coffee from this morning. All good. One of my cats is sitting in the open window sleeping and the backdrop behind her is the blue kitty painted on the wall of El Patio de mi Casa and behind that the clock tower on the church; it’s nearly two pm. The sky behind THAT is blue and traced with wispy white clouds. The only sound for this moment is chirping birds.

For my friends and family flung all over the world, thanks. I really wish you were here and that, is it, From Here.