I was happily impressed with two events this week; one continues so let’s start there: the play at the Boutique Theatre run s another three performances this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6 pm. The title “Over the River and Through the Woods” threw me, confusing it with a similarly titled Ernest Hemingway book. The play has nothing to do with rivers and/or woods but with Family – yes, capital F, as in Familia – Italian (in this play) or in Spanish; the Latin Family – particularly those who immigrated to North America from Europe a few generations back is far different from ours. That is the premise of this generational leap of love and faith. I was impressed with the star, Andrew Jordan, who I did not get a chance to meet and to congratulate personally. Everyone was well cast so a bow to the directorial debut of Barbara Harris. It takes a special play to be performed in the Boutique Theatre’s particular setting; this one could have been written for the space. Bravos all around and if you are in town this weekend – do go get an armful of hugs you will take home with you after this lovely play closes. It’ll stay with you for days. Smile.

Event number two, speaking of smiling…the Picnic at Casa Karma brought to you by Georgia Darehshori. Everything Georgia does or puts her fingers into gets multiplied somehow; she invites six people for cocktails before the theatre and 19 show up. She doesn’t miss a beat, just gets more glasses. The invitations to the various groups/ensembles/singles to perform at the Fundraiser for Corazon de Nina also multiplied; for example, the

wonderful dancers from El Tuito (Ballet Infantil). Because of stage size, Georgia thought three or four couples would be maximum but 28 showed up, dressed to the nines and ready for pizza afterwards. So, order more pizza! The Gourmet Picnic Baskets were like presents under a Christmas tree! Each piece wrapped carefully; some tied with ribbon, some boxed AND ribboned. Everything was devoured including ice cream cones and, guess what? No ants! The reason? Ruben Cham, (artist, artist, artist!), made Casa Karma manager Bill Brooks into a can of Raid: a seriously awesome costume. And, hey, it worked!

For everyone involved in the two aforementioned productions – bravo. Vallarta is so genuinely uplifted because of your presence here. Thanks from us out here in the audience.

And that is it, From Here.