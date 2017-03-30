I wish I could say that I remembered the premier issue of the Tribune 20 years ago, but I can’t. What I do remember is the years preceding this paper when the English-speaking community of Vallarta had to make do with one page from the Guadalajara Reporter and in another publication a column called “Ginger’s Corner”. Ginger’s ‘corner’ was in El Dorado on Los Muertos beach where we all went every day to drink. And, we – that being pretty much all the ex-pats in Old Town – fit. Into one part of one bar. That was then, and this is now. The writing has certainly improved over the past twenty years, as has the subject matter. Take a bow, Vallarta Tribune. You have had some ups and downs naturally, and I am extremely happy to write for the Vallarta Tribune and to work with Madeline Milne; a fine editor and a fine friend.

“Youth helping Youth” – that’s the theme behind the Picnic under the Stars at Casa Karma on Friday the 31st of March. There are still a few tickets so hurry! Imagine a picnic dinner served up by Café des Artistes and Vista Grill! Wow! I can’t quite wrap my head around any picnic food that doesn’t include bologna sandwiches wrapped in wax paper and stuffed into a plastic bag for easy transportation. However, I think that won’t happen! The wine will flow freely and copiously, Georgia, the owner of Casa Karma, assures me. The invitation reads: Entertainment and fun. The planning of the entertainment will continue to morph and grow until showtime, however, I can assure you of the presence of: Diego Mondragon, brilliant violinist (who, btw, will have an encore performance at Incanto, April 1. Thanks for the info CK Productions!); Salty Paws 27-member Jazz Orchestra; a group of music students from the Rio Cuale who are not over 11 years old with their Maestro Antonio; a group performing from Portland, Oregon; Jazz singer Michelle Johnson, a headliner in Las Vegas, and more but deadline is looming.

Suffice it to say, the Picnic will be extraordinary, with brilliant food and drink, the incomparable beauty of Casa Karma, the young, impressionable musicians who will remember this one night of being in the presence of musical royalty and all of this to raise money for the children of Corazon de Niña.

Until next time, with congratulatory 20-year-wishes to the Vallarta Tribune, that’s it, From Here.