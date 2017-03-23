Parties in Puerto Vallarta already have an edge over other parts of the world for a few important reasons. For one, the weather can be counted on to be warm and lovely, and two, the population of Vallarta is so very interesting that three people thrown together will make a party happen! Add to those reasons, two affable hosts whose enormous villa can barely contain the size of their giving hearts. Jim Davis and David Wilhoit, two fairly recent permanent residents (it’s 20 years for Pata Salada status, I believe!), decided to throw a housewarming party/Sunday brunch/appetizer nibblies/fundraiser for their fave charities all at the same time. What a spectacular idea! Their gorgeous house overlooking the city was full of live music by Martin Ruiz (who plays every Saturday at Three Hens

And a Rooster Market) and some of the guests could have put on the concert of a lifetime including Renee Armand, Paul Aleman, Elviz Martinez, Mikki Prost and Andrea and Luis, a.k.a. Bohemia Viva.

The food was spread out in a kitchen the size of a studio apartment, my favourite bartender in the world – Juan from Coco Tropical – took care of drinks, the conversation was lively – in other words, outstanding all the way around. Thank you, Jim and David, for the invitation!

Ah, food. I had breakfast last week at Amadeo’s Bistro in the Marina. What a setting!

I am going back for lunch this week and will get the whole story behind the lovely lagoon surrounded by trees and plantings that is teeming with birds, reptiles and animals. Full report next week!

Casa Karma is having a picnic fundraiser for Corazon de Nina March 31st at 7 pm. The great thing is – the ‘picnic’ is being created

by Café des Artistes and Vista Grill. Hmmmm, I think the ants will arrive in tuxedos and by limo because, of course, there will be valet parking. With all due respect for spectacular settings in Vallarta, I am waiting to see anything more breathtaking than Casa Karma. Owner Georgia promises surprises and she’s always one step ahead of everyone else. See you there, under the stars!

And that, is it, From Here.