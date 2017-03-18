The coffers of the Los Mangos Library were bumped up last Thursday with “Que Viva el Canto” that was held at the Sheraton. Thanks go to the Sheraton Hotel for giving the space, decorating the chairs and making the fundraiser a huge success. I haven’t heard any numbers but if they were not sold out it was very close. Busy night and my word, what a soprano!

Yael Jimenez is young, beautiful, classy and stylish and has one of those rare voices that seem effortless. I don’t know how many recitals/concerts, etc., where I have sat holding my breath while each high note was preceded by huge deep breaths, agonized facial expressions and so on and so forth…not Yael. She barely opens her mouth and the notes flow easily like crystal clear water. And, how her voice changed with language: from the back of her throat in German, light and open in Italian. She was glorious!

Tenor Jose Maria Aguirre was offstage for most of the evening however, he was impressive in the duet with Yael from Traviata and in one of the encores! (There were two and three standing ovations!)

Oh, for a fabulous grand piano and a fine set of formal tails for maestro Hector Acosta who accompanied the two singers and did an amazing job on the upright piano.

I hope we will see and hear more from these three Mexican virtuosos.

You can see his work on the Malecon and in Lazaro Cardenas Park and now Jim Demetro has opened his own gallery/studio! He is also accepting students who want to learn how to sculpt. His huge, open space is right next door to Page in the Sun on Lazaro Cardenas and right across the street from the Park. Do stop in, have a tour, wish him well, sign up for some lessons and buy something unique, handmade and signed by this extraordinary artist.

Until next time, that’s it From Here.