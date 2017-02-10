Imagine – a half million pesos raised at the Fiesta Rosa recently at Oscar’s. The Vallarta Garden Club is off and running, spades in hand, ready and able to buy plants, fertilizer, water, soil, cement blocks for planters – all of it, thanks to the people of Vallarta – residents and tourists who understand a safe, strong city is the reward for making Vallarta beautiful with cleaner air, luscious blooms and glorious fragrances – all of the senses gifted by the power of a garden spreading over the city like wildflowers in a meadow.

I had the pleasure last week of listening to Latcho and Andrea – the Blonde Gypsies – at Incanto Vallarta’s brand new performing arts theatre. This intimate cabaret-style room is exactly the right fit for Latcho and Andrea who have been performing around the Bay of Banderas for more than 20 years.

Perhaps in keeping with Tracy Parks’s new theatre, both gypsies appeared more sophisticated and their play list included songs I had not heard before so it’s an all-new shiny and bright Latcho and Andrea. Their passion for their music – and each other – has not diminished in the slightest. The sound and light in Incanto’s theatre is wonderful and I believe Latcho and Andrea gave the performance of a lifetime last week. They will be back in March; don’t miss them.

You will be able to see Spencer Day before his last concert February 13. He too, ‘dressed up’ to celebrate his first show at Incanto. I have never seen Spencer in anything but a Polo shirt and there he was in a button down albeit with short sleeves, but still! His voice – clear as a bell. I finally understood lyrics to songs I have been listening to for decades but it took him to sing them.

And, he is so funny and a brilliant lyricist and pianist. Such a sense of humour – he always remains kind somehow, even skirting politics and did an amazing trip down America’s musical history decade by decade, back and back, looking for America’s best. Always tongue in cheek. Gently.

Colette Zarry is the owner of one of Vallarta’s best known Los Muertos beach restaurants – Langostino’s. She threw herself a 50th birthday party this past weekend that could become the benchmark of all birthdays, at least until the end of this century.

Her kindnesses have touched so many people and so many dogs and cats in Vallarta it would be impossible to document. Although, if you ask her how many animals her clinic (Colina Spay and Neuter) has snipped, she can probably rattle off the numbers exactly. It was spectacular, Colette!

You were spectacular.

Thank you for having me and I really hope I’m around for your 100th! This just in today from Paco Ojeda: “Biblioteca Los Mangos will produce a voice recital featuring a renowned Mexican soprano, a local tenor, and a pianist, to benefit the library.

This recital will take place Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm at the Sheraton. The repertoire will include favourite operatic arias, a few selections from the musical stage, and traditional Mexican songs in Spanish.”

So, save the date – March 9, 7:30 at the Sheraton Hotel. I will have more info soon and will pass it on.

Don’t forget El Placer de Escuchar, Paco Ojeda’s monthly musical appreciation series, this Thursday, February 9 at 7 pm, at the Library Los Mangos. Paco will be exploring Gershwin, et al, with guest performers.

And that is it, From Here!