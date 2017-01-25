What are you doing for Valentine’s Day? I have a great suggestion! Right inside the main entrance to Galerias Vallarta, there will be an art exhibition’s Grand Opening. Join me in congratulating artist Francisco Partida for putting this show together. Look for an interview in The Tribune next week.

The Third Annual Guadalupe Church Benefit Concert took place last week. It was glorious! To listen to some of my favourite Baroque composers in that environment – soaring ceilings and rarified air – was so moving. Every performer professional, and giving their magnificent gifts of music – for free – was amazing. I haven’t heard how much money was raised to help repair our beloved church but will let you know when I know. This free concert was the brainchild of Canadian David Boz of Victoria, B.C. and, according to those in attendance there were significantly more people this year than last and certainly more than the first year. That being said, I plan to help this group of mostly Canadians do this again next January and hope to have the church steps holding the overflow. I would have loved a program to have as a keepsake of such a beautiful evening, but there were no funds for printing. Next year… I briefly have to thank Shanti Doelger who pushed me to come to listen (she played the organ beautifully). Also to David with whom I would like to speak more before next year’s concert. David plays piccolo trumpet that I have heard in recordings but had never heard solo, live. (Just FYI, a piccolo trumpet is half the size of a regular trumpet and an octave higher – a sound I immediately tie to baroque music, right after the harpsichord.) Thank you to all the performers and to all who attended and pitched in some money to keep Guadalupe beautiful.

(Here’s a thought to throw out to Paco Ojeda: how about next January doing a night on the piccolo trumpet for your Music Appreciation series “El Placer de Escuchar”? Thought number two: perhaps invite David Boz; he will quite likely be here.)

The other very cool thing I did last week was go to Nathalie’s party. It was ART VallARTa’s Opening Night to celebrate the artwork of Tony Collantez. The show will run to January 30th and if you are “in the market” for one of Tony’s masterpieces I suggest you get there pronto! Half his paintings were sold by the end of the first night. They will remain, I assume until THE DOOR closes on the exhibit.

Friend and fellow columnist in The Vallarta Tribune, Michael Nolan was there. We grabbed a few minutes to chat – his Guadalajara University Radio Show has doubled to two hours. It’s called Good Morning Wake-up Show. Hear it in English, Saturday, 9 am, 104.3 FM.

If I had a radio I would listen; that’s it, From Here!