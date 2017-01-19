I have been friends with Jim and Eva Demetro for 17 years. When they first moved to Vallarta, Jim had been a sculptor for a mere seven or eight years after a long career in engineering that he never talks about. His gorgeous wife Eva kept working as a flight attendant to pay the bills while Jim pursued his dream. One day Jim saw the Xiutla dancers and created his first piece for the City of Vallarta that you can see at the beginning of Guerrero Street on the Malecon. (I have lots of fun stories revolving around that particular piece of art!). The coolest thing is that (when Jim and Eva aren’t in Vallarta, they are in the Pacific Northwest) Jim was recently honoured by the Washington State Government for his 55 pieces (and counting) he has done in that state. A party was in order to celebrate his 25 years of sculpting. With the full moon rising over the mountains, dozens of invitees were royally fed and watered on the rooftop of Jim and Eva’s condominium, each lovely table holding a piece of Jim’s amazing artistry. What will he do next? Something fabulous; he can do no less.

Speaking of sculptures – I did go on Gary Thompson’s free Malecon Tour. So interesting, well put together and essential for ex-pats who have not done it. For tourists – wow! What an opportunity to learn the real history of our city through these important, permanent fixtures in our landscape. Gary Thompson knows what he’s talking about and answers questions freely and honestly. I will do this tour again and will insist visiting family and friends partake in it as well. Every Tuesday during winter and spring at 9:30 am by the Rosita Hotel. Just do it and thank me later.

I had a long coffee and chat with Paco Ojeda last week. I met Paco on his very first day in Vallarta – he leapt into volunteering his time at a now-defunct charitable organization’s very busy fundraiser. His fingers have spread widely since those early days many years ago but always with the same intent in mind. Paco is one of those rare people – a brainiac who can and does teach. Who knows how to do really difficult things and uses that knowledge to make people, businesses, anything look its very best. His career has recently changed and I think we will see him fly even higher than he imagines he can.

On Paco’s suggestion, I went to see the Danish Performance Team at Teatro Vallarta that was packed to the rafters and then some. This team of 28 young adults is touring the world spreading one word: M O V E. And move they do; they are gymnasts, acrobats, jugglers, dancers, actors. I wonder how many kids in that audience were mesmerized and thrilled and will be bugging their parents to let them take gymnastic/ballet classes or move to San Pancho and join Cirque! Thank you Denmark for creating such lovely, athletic ambassadors!

If you have not heard of Francisco Partida yet, you will. He has only been in Vallarta for two years but this multi-talented artist from Guadalajara is hosting an art exhibition opening February 14th at Galerias Vallarta. Stay tuned for more information.

Rhonda Padmos and Don Pope have done it again: another brilliantly done Tribute show – last season, the Mamas and the Papas; this year, Fleetwood Mac. The show is called “Rumours” and is playing on the Main Stage. I sat with Sharon Baughman-White and her husband David and watched Joseph Dane (who studied voice with Sharon) and his compadres recreate some of the finest music of the late 60’s. Super costumes, great vocals, serious keyboard and guitar; everyone in character – well done Don and Rhonda.

Grammarly tells me I have written nearly 300,000 words in the past 12 months. Time to be quiet then, From Here!