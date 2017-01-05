New Year’s Eve is one of those rare uber-public times that everyone celebrates in their own way. The cool thing is – if you decide to ‘get dressed up and go out’, then the people you are with have done the same thing, so as a group you’ll have fun. If you decide to lock the door, stay in your jammies with Netflix, your dog and a bottle of wine, people understand that too, and don’t push normally to try and change your mind. It is truly unlike any other ‘party’ time of the year.

I am a non-structured/stick-a-bottle-of-champers in my purse and go sit in the sand and watch the fireworks on the Malecon, after a bit of dancing with the boys on Olas Altas, kind of person.

This year was different.

I was invited to join a dear friend and her friends and family for dinner, drinks and fireworks at an established old hotel/resto built in the 1950’s and only five blocks from my house. I dressed up somewhat (remembering the red panties) and off I went walking up Matamoros to Chez Elena and Cuatro Vientos. I packed my umbrella as it was sprinkling which, of course, ensured it would not really rain. And, it did not. You’re welcome!

After dinner all of us moved up to ‘El Nido’ to await the fireworks and listen to Jorge Acosta’s terrific voice and his band had people dancing on terraces at buildings close by.

The setting could not have been better with a view from Cabo Corrientes to Punta de Mita (both out there somewhere in the dark). The lanterns – hundreds and hundreds of them – were so beautiful but please, please stop using them. Just stop.

I counted around a hundred different-sized boats pulled up nice and close to shore, all lit with green and red (starboard and port) running lights, waiting, as were we, for the sky to explode.

Bravo to our current Mayor and his administration for providing the ‘best in show’ for the entire Bay of Banderas. A good 25 minutes of brilliantly coloured, screamingly awesome fireworks that had our entire rooftop burst into spontaneous, prolonged applause after it was done.

Thank you, Wanda Grift for a wonderful belated birthday present. How honoured I was to sit with you, your family and friends and enjoy such a kick-ass New Year’s Eve.

And that grand welcome to 2017 is it, From Here!