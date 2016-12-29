I am going to get the sadness of 2016 done in as few words as possible: While you have physically left us these last days of the year, trying to be happy in your absences, many of us in Vallarta will remember you both with fondness – adios David Guilmette of CK-Productions and Willie Royal of Willie and Lobo. My deepest condolences to Chris and Alison.

While enjoying the concert at Terra Noble last weekend, I turned in my chair and there in all his white-ness was Jorge Rubio! Jorge, with his friend architect Suzi Odum, built Terra Noble 25 years ago (more or less!).

Jorge has been living in Saudi Arabia (and India, and Italy, etc., etc.) for the past few years and we who have been left languishing in Vallarta have oohed and aahed at Jorge’s fabulous pictures on Facebook of the Saudi weddings and other events he has created with his exquisite taste in everything! Jorge will be here for a month’s vacation; how wonderful to see him again!

Out shopping last week (with the rest of the world), I passed by a newly opened shop called “Lady Jane Artesanias” on Lazaro Cardenas, close to the big veggie market, Baca.

The colours in Nikki’s very cool store stopped me in my tracks, then I realized why…I was wearing them! Besides having brightly coloured fabrics on her equipal sofas and cushions, Nikki sells lots of Talavera, paintings, lamps and some silver jewellery. A great mix of stuff, well put together. Drop in and spend some time.

I also went to visit Robina’s new bathing suit store, “La Sirena Reina” at Juarez 174-B. She has a huge inventory.

Of all the things in the world I do not like to shop for, it’s bathing suits. However, I saw two or three just glancing around that I liked and could afford.

That is – in itself, amazing. I’ll be going back after the holidays are done to seriously try on and get a new suit from Robina. Just maybe I will get to the beach one day…one of my New Year’s Resolutions!

With that cheerful, warm thought, that’s it this year From Here!