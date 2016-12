Have you ever gone for a walk in the evening and noticed all the paintings half tucked under the pedestrian bridge? They are all different sizes, subjects, painters and prices. All of the artists are approachable and most are eager to paint what you want so if you see something that comes close to what you are looking for, talk to them! Almost all of them speak English.

The artistic abilities run the gamut from primary school-level to the Sistine Chapel so there are bound to be fabulous paintings to discover!

While we are on the subject of artists, I stopped in to chat with Joan Kagan at Red Gate Pottery on Lazaro Cardenas. In the course of a few minutes, Joan made two bowls and didn’t drop a vowel in the process.

Amazing to watch a potter at work; they seemingly don’t need eyes; just their fingers gently touching and pushing, dipping into water on occasion and then the wheel stops turning and a bowl exists where a lump of clay was minutes before. Amazing. And beautiful.

And no, she will NOT teach me! I shall have to be content with purchasing Joan’s finely crafted ‘objets’.

A quick note as I blew through the Olas Altas Farmers Market on Saturday – Mark Hughes will have mincemeat pies this coming weekend. Mark makes mincemeat once a year and he begins the process using a recipe from 1830 that advises starting the mix THREE MONTHS before Christmas and also insists on weekly top-ups of BRANDY: Start queuing….N O W.

Tracy Parks is closer than ever to opening his theatre, ‘Incanto’, on the Rio Cuale.

This multi-level indoor/outdoor space will have a soundproof theatre, a couple of places to eat and drink including a piano bar. It will be stylish and comfortable; the menu promises good, simple fare at affordable prices.

The setting on the river could not be more tranquil. Inside, where the dust is currently still flying, local photographer Mike Laking will show his extraordinary work for the coming year.

Some of the performers expected early January are well known to local ex-pats; others flying in from Europe are relatively unknown in Vallarta but quite famous in their respective countries.

More information as it becomes leak-able. (By the way, many thanks to Tracy Parks who gave me a quick tour because I mentioned I might have to tear down the black out curtains to see what the hell was going on inside his building I pass by every day!)

Had lunch with Georgia Darehshori at ‘La Penita’ last Saturday. This small, bright eatery has been open for a couple of months.

Located only a block from the beach/Parque Lazaro Cardenas, the menu is varied with specials posted daily on outdoor chalkboards.

There is even a kid’s menu! Georgia had battered shrimp with a variety of dipping sauces and I, too, had shrimp but bathed in garlic and olive oil and served with fresh parmesan over spaghetti.

Delicious – both plates. It seems a slightly out-of-the-way place. It isn’t, geographically, it just feels “far from the madding crowd”.

‘La Penita’ is a clean, tastefully decorated place to stop, drop your bags and breathe; eat well, have a cold beer or margarita and carry on with your day.

On that well-fed note; that’s it From Here.